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Press Releases

Prothena to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PRTA #Prothena--Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including Parkinson’s disease, ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena is developing and applying CYTOPE®, a novel technology that incorporates a cell-internalizing domain to drive efficient cytosolic delivery with highly specific marcomolecular effectors. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) @ProthenaCorp.


Contacts

Mark Johnson, CFA
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-837-8550
IR@prothena.com
Media@prothena.com

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