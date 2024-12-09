SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ProteinQure to Present Data on PQ203, a Novel Peptide-Drug Conjugate for Triple Negative Breast Cancer, at 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

December 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / ProteinQure, the leading company in computational design of peptide therapeutics, will be presenting compelling new data on the progress of their lead triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) drug PQ203 (December 12, 2024 presentation ID: P4-12-17) at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

PQ203 is a novel Peptide Drug Conjugate composed of a Sortilin receptor targeting peptide conjugated to the cytotoxic agent monomethyl auristatin E. The Sortiin receptor is expressed in a high percentage of diseased tissue from TNBC patients and as such represents an innovative treatment for this challenging sub-type of breast cancer.

ProteinQure has recently generated data that PQ203 exhibits potent efficacy in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model resistant to Sacituzumab Govitecan (Trodelvy™), an antibody drug conjugate that is the emerging standard of care for metastatic TNBC. Additionally, PQ203 has shown an encouraging safety profile. Based on these findings as well as earlier in vivo efficacy studies, ProteinQure has initiated GLP-toxicology studies for PQ203 in support of an anticipated investigational new drug application filing in Q2 of 2025.

“These combined findings confirm the power of our computational drug design platform and its potential to address key challenges in cancer therapy. We are deeply committed to moving PQ203 forward and are eager to bring this innovative treatment to clinical trials.” stated Lucas Siow, CEO of ProteinQure.

Phase 1a/b trial initiation for PQ203 is planned for the second half of 2025 and will be coordinated at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto and other leading hospitals in North America.

For media inquiries please contact Lucas Siow at lucas@proteinqure.com

SOUCE: ProteinQure Inc.

