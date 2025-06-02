Protagonist and Takeda Announce ASCO Plenary Presentation Highlighting Full 32-Week Results from Phase 3 VERIFY Study of Rusfertide, Showing Reductions in Phlebotomy, Improved Hematocrit Control in Polycythemia Vera

Rusfertide plus current standard of care more than doubled clinical response rates across high- and low-risk PV groups, significantly reducing phlebotomy eligibility compared to placebo plus current standard of care, which was the primary endpoint

All key secondary endpoints met with statistical significance, including a nearly three-fold reduction in the proportion of patients requiring phlebotomy and a four-fold improvement in hematocrit control in rusfertide arm compared to placebo arm, as well as improvements in patient-reported outcomes

No serious adverse events considered related to rusfertide were reported

Rusfertide has received Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA

NEWARK, Calif. & OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (“Protagonist”) (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) announced detailed results from the Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled VERIFY study evaluating rusfertide in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), which met the primary and all key secondary endpoints. The data will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 61st American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Plenary Session (LBA3) at 2:09 pm CDT today.

PV is characterized by overproduction of red blood cells (erythrocytosis), which may increase blood viscosity, or thickness, potentially resulting in life threatening thrombotic events such as stroke, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. People with PV can experience burdensome symptoms, including severe fatigue, difficulty in concentrating, night sweats and pruritus, which may negatively impact their daily functioning and quality of life. Hematocrit is the ratio of red blood cells to total amount of blood in the body. Achieving and maintaining controlled hematocrit levels of <45% is the primary treatment goal in PV to prevent thrombotic events and alleviate symptoms, but many patients still experience uncontrolled hematocrit levels with current standard of care treatments.

Rusfertide, an investigational, first-in-class hepcidin mimetic peptide therapeutic, is under evaluation in the Phase 3 VERIFY study for its potential to regulate iron homeostasis and red blood cell production to control hematocrit levels in patients with PV. In the study, patients dependent on frequent phlebotomy, with or without treatment with cytoreductive therapy, were randomized to receive once-weekly rusfertide or placebo, as an add-on to current standard of care treatment.

“PV poses significant challenges for patients, including debilitating symptoms and the risk of serious thrombotic events, and hematocrit control is crucial to improving patient outcomes. The VERIFY study demonstrated that treatment with rusfertide controls hematocrit levels in phlebotomy-dependent patients, including patients receiving cytoreductive therapies,” said Dr. Andrew T. Kuykendall, M.D., VERIFY Lead Investigator and Associate Member in the Department of Hematology at Moffitt Cancer Center. “These results suggest rusfertide has the potential to become part of the standard of care treatment for patients with PV.”

The study met its primary endpoint, which was the proportion of patients achieving a clinical response, defined as the absence of phlebotomy eligibility during study Weeks 20-32. Study results demonstrated 76.9% of patients treated with rusfertide plus current standard of care achieved a clinical response, compared to 32.9% in the placebo plus current standard of care group (p<0.0001).1 The response observed in the rusfertide arm was consistent across subgroups, regardless of risk status or type of concurrent cytoreductive therapy.1 In addition, all key secondary endpoints met statistical significance in favor of the rusfertide arm compared to the placebo arm in the VERIFY study, as follows:

The mean number of phlebotomies was 0.5 phlebotomies per patient for those treated with rusfertide plus current standard of care compared to 1.8 phlebotomies per patient for those treated with placebo plus current standard of care during Weeks 0-32 (p<0.0001). 1 Only 27% of patients treated with rusfertide plus current standard of care required phlebotomy between Weeks 0-32, compared to 78% of patients who received placebo plus current standard of care. The mean number of phlebotomies during Weeks 0-32 in the rusfertide arm was reduced across subgroups, including risk status and use of concurrent cytoreductive therapy, versus the placebo arm.

62.6% of patients treated with rusfertide plus current standard of care maintained hematocrit levels below 45% versus 14.4% treated with placebo plus current standard of care (p<0.0001). 1

Rusfertide also showed statistically significant improvements in mean change from baseline to Week 32 in PROMIS Fatigue2 (p<0.03) and the MFSAF Total Symptom Score3 (p<0.03). Rusfertide is the first investigational therapy to prospectively demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in these patient-reported outcomes (PROs) of fatigue and symptom burden in patients with PV.1

Rusfertide was generally well tolerated. The majority of adverse events were low grade and non-serious and no serious adverse events considered related to rusfertide were reported. There was no evidence of increased risk of cancer in patients treated with rusfertide plus current standard of care compared to patients treated with placebo plus current standard of care at the time of the primary analysis. Cancer events were reported in one patient in the rusfertide arm (0.7%) and in seven patients in the placebo arm (4.8%). The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were localized injection site reactions (55.9%), anemia (15.9%) and fatigue (15.2%).1

“These findings underscore rusfertide’s potential as a first-in-class erythrocytosis-specific treatment for PV and validate more than a decade of scientific innovation originating from Protagonist’s peptide technology platform,” said Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Protagonist. “We would like to thank all the patients, study staff and investigators for participating in the VERIFY study. We are pleased to partner with Takeda as we continue to advance rusfertide to potentially transform the standard of care in PV patients around the world.”

“These promising pivotal data strongly support rusfertide's potential benefit for a broad spectrum of patients with PV who may be receiving current standard of care therapies but not achieving adequate hematocrit control,” said Phuong Khanh (P.K.) Morrow, M.D., Head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit (OTAU) at Takeda. “We look forward to receiving additional data from the VERIFY trial later this year, advancing rusfertide towards regulatory approval and continuing our collaboration with Protagonist to bring this innovative therapy to patients.”

Rusfertide has received Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

About VERIFY

The Phase 3 VERIFY study (NCT05210790) is an ongoing, three-part, global, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating rusfertide in 293 patients with polycythemia vera over a 156-week period. The study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-weekly, subcutaneously self-administered rusfertide in patients with uncontrolled hematocrit who are phlebotomy-dependent despite current standard of care treatment, which could include hydroxyurea, interferon and/or ruxolitinib. The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients achieving a response during Weeks 20-32, which was defined as the absence of “phlebotomy eligibility.” To meet phlebotomy eligibility, patients in the study were required to have: confirmed hematocrit ≥45% that was ≥3% higher than their baseline hematocrit value, or hematocrit ≥48%.

All patients have completed their participation in the randomized, placebo-controlled portion of the study evaluating the efficacy and safety of rusfertide plus current standard of care versus placebo plus current standard of care and are now in the open-label portions of the study.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA expected in 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113) is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor (“IL-23R”) which is licensed to JNJ Innovative Medicines (“JNJ”), formerly Janssen Biotech, Inc. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and JNJ scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with JNJ assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, an oral hepcidin program, and an oral obesity program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

Kuykendall A et al. Results From VERIFY, a Phase 3, Double-Blind, Placebo (PBO)-Controlled Study of Rusfertide for Treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV). Oral presentation at: American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 1, 2025. Chicago, IL. LBA3. PROMIS Fatigue Short Form 8a Total T-Score. MFSAF v4.0 Total Symptom Score 7.

