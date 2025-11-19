SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ProPhase Labs, Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 19

November 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

UNIONDALE, NY, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (the “Company” or “ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, announced today that they will be presenting third quarter 2025 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on November 19, 2025, at 2:00 pm EST.

A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/third-quarter-2025-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-xgoCHA0tHl

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development, such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer, and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Media Relations Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)
1-407-644-4256
PRPH@redchip.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com


Earnings New York
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cambridge, USA - 16 August 2024. View of Moderna office entrance with logo sign, Biotechnology industry
Earnings
Moderna Posts Fourth-Straight Earnings Drop but the Bleeding Is Slowing
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Earnings
AstraZeneca Builds Obesity Pipeline On ‘Medical Aspect,’ Not Aesthetics
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aggressive obstacle from the boss. Concept illustration. Vector illustration
Obesity
Is Metsera Worth the Fuss?
November 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business concept illustration of a businessman being pointed by giant fingers
Earnings
Novo Execs Face Skeptical Analysts Amid Metsera Buyout Drama
November 5, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong