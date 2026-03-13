Propanc Biopharma Targets $3B+ Pancreatic Cancer Market with PRP: 85%+ Tumor Inhibition in Breakthrough Proenzyme Therapy

Root-Cause Attack. Chemo Sensitization. Safer Profile.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced highlights of PRP, its lead proenzyme therapy poised to potentially disrupt the $3 billion+ pancreatic cancer treatment market—one of oncology’s most desperate battlegrounds with a grim 13% five-year survival rate.

Conventional chemo hits walls of resistance, brutal toxicity, and minimal progress. PRP changes the game:

- >85% tumor growth inhibition demonstrated in preclinical pancreatic models

- Forces malignant cells to differentiate—attacking cancer at its root

- Reduces fibrosis and resistance markers in the tumor microenvironment

- Sensitizes resistant tumors to standard chemo—higher efficacy, lower toxicity

- Targets cancer stem cells to cut recurrence risk

“PRP may represent a true paradigm shift for pancreatic cancer patients,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re striking at the disease’s core mechanisms. With Phase 1b First-In-Human trials set for 2026 and a $100M facility in place, we’re moving fast to deliver real hope.”

Propanc is advancing PRP toward clinical development for advanced solid tumors, with pancreatic and ovarian cancers as initial priorities.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

