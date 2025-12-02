Propanc Biopharma Requests Foreign Filing License from Spain for Methods of Treating Resistant Cancer and Fibrosis

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that it has submitted a request for a foreign filing license from Spain for two provisional patents detailing new methods to treat resistant cancer and fibrosis. The patents will be filed with IP Australia under Propanc Pty Ltd, the Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Melbourne, Australia. These discoveries stem from Propanc’s Joint Research and Drug Discovery program with the Universities of Jaén and Granada in Spain and are expected to be filed subsequently in key global jurisdictions.

The first provisional patent covers methods for treating cancers that have developed resistance to chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. Despite advancements in cancer therapies, global mortality rates remain high, and strategies to prevent recurrence are urgently needed. Treatment failure frequently occurs due to the emergence of multiple malignancies and resistance to standard therapies, underscoring the need for novel approaches.

The second provisional patent relates to compositions, methods, uses, and kits for the treatment of fibrosis, particularly organ fibrosis. Fibrosis is characterized by the excessive accumulation of scar tissue due to over-deposition of extracellular matrix (ECM) components, leading to stiffening, loss of function, and structural disruption of affected tissues. This maladaptive response can result from chronic injury or persistent inflammation and can impact nearly any organ system, including the lungs, liver, kidneys, and heart—contributing significantly to morbidity and mortality. Causes may include chronic inflammation, autoimmune and allergic responses, chemical insults, radiation, and tissue damage. For example, life expectancy following myocardial infarction-related scarring ranges from 3 to 8 years (ages 65–74), and for lung fibrosis patients is typically 3 to 5 years.

This fibrosis-related patent represents a world-first in Propanc’s intellectual property portfolio by describing the use of the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP—its proenzyme therapy—for chronic diseases beyond cancer. The biological pathways modulated by PRP to alter cancer cell behavior may also be applicable to conditions such as fibrosis. In particular, the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a biological process central to embryogenesis and wound healing, plays a critical role in both tumor progression and tissue repair, making it a promising therapeutic target.

“The submission of these two patents represents a significant turning point for Propanc and the commercial potential of PRP for treating chronic diseases such as cancer and fibrosis,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our planned Phase 1b, First-In-Human study in 2026 will define the target therapeutic dose of PRP, enabling us to explore this unique proenzyme therapy across multiple disease conditions in Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies. This work will be instrumental in establishing PRP as a novel therapeutic approach that encourages cells to differentiate toward normal behavior—without the cytotoxic effects associated with many standard treatments. We are tremendously excited by these developments.”

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

