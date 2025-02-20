Prolocor to Present New Clinical Evidence at ACC 25 Supporting Use of PLATELET FCɣRIIA (PFCG) As Key Tool In Individualizing Dual Antiplatelet Therapy (DAPT)

Date: March 31, 2025, 10:36 A.M.

Location: Moderated Poster Theater 7

PROGNOSTIC IMPLICATIONS OF PLATELET FCɣRIIA DURING THE FIRST YEAR AFTER MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION

Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing the innovative diagnostic Prolocor pFCG™ test that identifies patients at higher and lower risk of thrombotic events (heart attack, stroke, and death), announced today the acceptance of its abstract entitled PROGNOSTIC IMPLICATIONS OF PLATELET FCɣRIIA DURING THE FIRST YEAR AFTER MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION as a moderated poster presentation at The American College of Cardiology’s 74th Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Chicago on March 31, 2025.

Prolocor Logo

David J. Schneider, MD, FACC FAHA, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Prolocor, stated, “I am eager to present these compelling results at ACC 25 to colleagues from around the world. I also extend my gratitude to those participating in our ongoing clinical program.”

“We are privileged to participate in ACC 25 and contribute to discussions on the latest advancements in science and innovation in this field. The importance of individualized antiplatelet therapy in patient care is increasing, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this development,” added Peter M. DiBattiste, MD, FACC, FAHA, Co-Founder and CEO of Prolocor.

Prolocor is also pleased to announce that it was accepted to display in the American College of Cardiology’s Future Hub. The goal of the Future Hub is to inform, educate, inspire and delight attendees of the Chicago Session & Expo by exposing them to the latest innovations in digital health, medical devices and big data. Prolocor looks forward to participating in this important event. Please stop by booth FH21.

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company’s website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions. Although Prolocor’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Prolocor, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, Prolocor’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, Prolocor’s available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any device or application that may be filed for any such product candidates and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Prolocor’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, and risks associated with intellectual property. Other than as required by applicable law, Prolocor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

