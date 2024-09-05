Prolocor and Slingshot Biosciences Announce Publication of ‘Assessing Prognosis by Quantifying FcγRIIa on Fixed Platelets’ in Bioanalysis

The Prolocor pFCG® test measures the expression of a specific protein on the platelet surface which this study demonstrates is a reliable prognostic tool to help assess the risk of thrombosis (a key cause of heart attack & stroke) and inform clinical decision making.

This novel test is performed on fixed platelets and uses TruCytes cell mimics (produced by Slingshot Biosciences) as an internal control to improve precision, accuracy, and linear range.

This publication demonstrates that Prolocor pFCG® is accurate and precise.

PHILADELPHIA, PA and EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing an innovative precision diagnostic test with the potential to predict the risk of thrombosis by quantifying FcγRIIa (Prolocor pFCG® test), and Slingshot Biosciences, a biotechnology company building the world’s first on-demand cell mimic platform for replacing reference cells, announced today the publication in Bioanalysis of the results from our analytic validation testing titled: Assessing Prognosis by Quantifying FcγRIIa on Fixed Platelets.

Prolocor Logo

“Prolocor is excited to advance this new prognostic tool to guide clinical decision making. The results of our validation studies show this innovative test demonstrates outstanding intra (2%) and inter (10%) test variation, well below the current FDA guidance (25%),” said Dr. David Schneider Prolocor co-founder and Chief Science Officer. “We want to thank our partners at Slingshot Biosciences for developing the novel TruCytesTM cell mimics that are central to the test and pivotal to demonstrating the accuracy and power of this test.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Schneider and his team for their exceptional work advancing this important prognostic tool. We are thrilled that Prolocor’s use of Slingshot Biosciences’ TruCytes cell mimics enabled precise and accurate results that outperformed biological controls,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kim, founder and CEO of Slingshot Biosciences. “This study highlights the power of our cell mimic platform in driving next-generation tests that could enhance patient care.”

“Clinicians need better tools to guide decision making on the choice of antiplatelet therapy in coronary artery disease patients, particularly after coronary stenting. The Prolocor pFCG® test will be an important asset as we tailor antiplatelet therapies to balance thrombotic and bleeding risk,” said Dominick J. Angiolillo, MD, PhD, FACC, FESC, FSCAI, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Cardiology, Director, Thrombosis Research Center, University of Florida, College of Medicine-Jacksonville.

About Prolocor, Inc.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company’s website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences develops synthetic cells for a range of applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Slingshot leverages advances in distributed manufacturing, engineering, and polymer chemistry to provide an industry-first, off-the-shelf solution for cell-like reagents that are stable, low-cost, and targeted toward a range of indications and markets. Visit www.slingshotbio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions. Although Prolocor’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Prolocor, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, Prolocor’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, Prolocor’s available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any device or application that may be filed for any such product candidates and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Prolocor’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, and risks associated with intellectual property. Other than as required by applicable law, Prolocor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Contact Information

Ray Russo

Prolocor Inc

ray.russo@prolocor.com

Tiffany Salas-Morris

Slingshot Biosciences

tiffany@slingshotbio.com

SOURCE: Prolocor Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.