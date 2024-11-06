ProKidney to Participate in the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in two upcoming healthcare conferences in November.

Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston) Date: Wed, November 13, 2024 Time: 10:30am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: Wed, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00am GMT Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link

The live webcasts will also be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Following the completion of each event, a replay will be available for 90 days.

The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings during these events. Interested investors should contact their Guggenheim and Jefferies representatives to schedule meetings.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

