Profusa and Mayo Clinic collaborate to Advance High-Impact Clinical Applications of Oxygen Monitoring Technologies

Collaboration with Mayo Clinic aims to accelerate regulatory approval and commercialization of Lumee™ wearable continuous tissue oxygen monitoring product

Seeking to develop and commercialize new tethered continuous oxygen monitoring products for high impact clinical applications

BERKELEY, Calif, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform seeking to enable the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic. The collaboration entails investigation of high impact clinical applications of Profusa’s oxygen monitoring technologies for new product development and commercialization. Potential target indications include cardiovascular, renal, multi-organ, and orthopedic applications, among others, where intra-organ postoperative perfusion monitoring has potential to improve clinical outcomes. The collaboration also supports Profusa’s potential commercialization of Lumee oxygen sensing and tissue monitoring technology for critical limb ischemia in the U.S.

Michael Kendrick, M.D., Chair of Department of Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., said, “Oxygen is essential for cellular metabolism and tissue repair, with lack of sufficient oxygenation impairing wound healing, increasing risk of infection, and contributing to complications common to surgery, such as leakage and anastomotic structure. Our collaboration gives us the opportunity to leverage their innovative platform to potentially address unmet clinical challenges, including the ability to monitor beyond subcutaneous tissue.”

“Following more than a decade of development and over $100 million in investment, our Lumee technology enables continuous, real-time measurement of tissue oxygen directly within the body, which we believe to be a first-of-its-kind, disruptive biochemistry monitoring platform. In addition, we are committed to continue to harness our platform technology for innovative solutions that seek to both address large unmet clinical needs and reduce costs for healthcare systems through earlier detection and improved disease management. We look forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic for the U.S. commercialization of Lumee for critical limb ischemia, and developing products to address new indications to expand our oxygen tissue monitoring technology’s market and therapeutic reach.”, said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

