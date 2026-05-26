Prof. Dr. med. Jürgen Braun Appointed as New Member of the Scientific Advisory Board

Zurich, May 26, 2026 – MetrioPharm AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for inflammatory and infectious diseases, today announced that Prof. Dr. med. Jürgen Braun is joining the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

With the appointment of Prof. Braun, MetrioPharm is specifically expanding its Scientific Advisory Board with expertise in inflammatory rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Jürgen Braun has been advising MetrioPharm since December 2025 and has significantly supported the company in the further development of the clinical strategy and study design for MP1032 in rheumatological indications.

Thomas Christély, Chief Executive Officer of MetrioPharm AG, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Jürgen Braun, an internationally renowned rheumatologist, to our Scientific Advisory Board. For more than three decades, he has played a significant role in shaping rheumatology research and the international clinical trial landscape.”

Prof. Dr. med. Steffen Stürzebecher, Chief Medical Officer of MetrioPharm AG, added: “Jürgen Braun’s experience of conducting clinical trials will be invaluable as we move forward with the next stages of development for MP1032. I am pleased to have on board a colleague whose medical and scientific advice I have valued for many years.”

Prof. Dr. med. Jürgen Braun: “MP1032 follows a mechanism of action that targets the body’s own regulation of inflammatory processes, offering an interesting complementary pathway to established therapies for inflammatory rheumatic diseases. I look forward to supporting MetrioPharm in this phase with my clinical and methodological experience.”