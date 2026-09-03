Priothera Appoints Experienced Biotech Executive, Dr Nigel Clark, as Chief Business Officer to Lead Strategic Partnering for Mocravimod



Priothera is the only company in advanced clinical development with a potential maintenance treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukaemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Saint-Louis, France and Dublin, Ireland – 3 September 2026: Priothera, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing mocravimod, an orally applied sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for haematological malignancies, announces the appointment of Nigel Clark, PhD, as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Dr Clark brings more than 25 years of commercial and strategic leadership experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with particular expertise in business and corporate development, licensing, M&A and transaction execution. In his new role, he will work closely with Priothera’s leadership team to maximise the commercial potential of mocravimod and lead efforts to secure strategic partnership opportunities with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Mocravimod is currently being evaluated in a pivotal international Phase 3 study (MO-TRANS) in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT). This unique oral therapy is designed to increase the graft-versus-leukaemia (GvL) effect with the potential to improve the relapse and survival outcomes for patients following transplant. Priothera is the only company in advanced clinical development with a potential maintenance treatment for AML patients undergoing allo-HCT.

Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera, commented, “Welcoming Nigel to our leadership team comes at an important stage for Priothera as we advance mocravimod through pivotal Phase 3 development. His extensive track record in business development and executing major strategic transactions will be invaluable as we engage with potential partners to maximise the value of mocravimod and, ultimately, its potential to reach patients who need new treatment options.”

Prior to joining Priothera, Dr Clark served as CBO of Nucleome Therapeutics. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Business Development and a member of the executive team at Kymab, which was acquired by Sanofi in 2021 for $1.1 billion upfront and up to $350 million in milestones. Earlier in his career, he served as CBO of Syntaxin, which was acquired by Ipsen, and held senior business development roles at Vernalis, Ribotargets and British Biotech. Over the course of his career, Dr Clark has negotiated and executed more than 20 major transactions.

Dr Nigel Clark, Chief Business Officer of Priothera, said, “Mocravimod is a particularly compelling late-stage opportunity, with a differentiated mechanism and the potential to address the significant challenge of relapse following allo-HCT in AML. With the programme advancing through pivotal Phase 3 development, I am excited to join Priothera at this important stage and look forward to engaging with prospective partners to help realise mocravimod’s potential for patients.”

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About mocravimod

Mocravimod is a synthetic S1P receptor modulator being developed for the adjunctive and maintenance treatment of AML to enhance the curative potential of allo-HCT. Mocravimod’s unique mechanism of action increases the graft-versus-leukaemia (GvL) effect, critical for eliminating cancer. This novel treatment approach – mocravimod being the only S1P receptor modulator in development to treat blood cancers – tackles a high unmet medical need and aims to improve treatment outcomes and patients’ quality of life.

About Priothera

Priothera is a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of mocravimod, a potential new standard of care in hematologic cancers, in addition to cellular therapies such as allo-HCT and CAR-T cell therapies. Mocravimod is being developed as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy for haematological malignancies requiring allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT), focusing initially on acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Mocravimod is currently the only treatment with the potential to increase the graft’s anticancer effect against leukaemia (Graft-versus-Leukaemia, or GvL), thereby enhancing the curative potential of allo-HCT.

Founded in 2020, Priothera operates in France, with headquarters in Dublin. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with deep expertise in haematology, oncology, immunology and cell-based therapies. Priothera is backed by leading international life sciences investors.

For more information please visit www.priothera.com or follow Priothera on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/priothera/

Contacts

Priothera

Florent Gros, CEO

E: info@priothera.com

Nigel Clark, CBO

E: nigel.clark@priothera.com MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Frazer Hall

E: priothera@medistrava.com

T: +44 (0) 203 928 6900



