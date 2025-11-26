PreveCeutical Medical and BioGene Therapeutics Announce Closing of Plan of Arrangement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H)and BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (""), are pleased to announce that, further to its News Releases of September 4, 2025, September 19, 2025, October 10, 2025, October 20, 2025 and November 20, 2025, the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "") involving the spin-off of 12,000,000 shares of BioGene from PreveCeutical became effective November 25, 2025.The Arrangement was approved by the shareholders (the "") of PreveCeutical's common shares at its annual general and special meeting held on October 10, 2025 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in its final order dated October 17, 2025.Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, PreveCeutical conducted a share capital reorganization whereby the existing common shares of PreveCeutical (the "") were renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares (each, a "") and a new class of voting common shares (each, a "") was created. Each PreveCeutical Class A Share was exchanged for one New PreveCeutical Share and 0.02 common share of BioGene (the ""). The Shareholders at the close of business on November 25, 2025, received one New PreveCeutical Share and 0.02 BioGene Spinout Shares in exchange for each PreveCeutical Share that was held by such Shareholder. PreveCeutical Shareholders now own shares in two companies: BioGene, which will focus on the development of the Dual Gene Therapy program, and PreveCeutical, which will continue to focus on developing innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669 Or Investor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit