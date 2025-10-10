PreveCeutical Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting and Increase to Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement

the election of Stephen Van Deventer, Makarand Jawadekar, Kathleen Rokita and C. Evan Ballantyne as directors of the Company;

the ratification of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of PreveCeutical for the financial year ending December 31, 2024 and 2025;

a plan of arrangement under the provisions of Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which the Company will distribute up to 12,000,000 common shares of BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (" BioGene ") to the PreveCeutical Shareholders; (the " Arrangement and Distribution "); and

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on Friday, October 10, 2025, including the following:were approved at the Meeting.The Company also announces that, further to its news releases dated August 5, 2025, and September 5, 2025, it is increasing the size of its private placement financing. The Company previously disclosed that it would issue up to 25,000,000 units at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The Company today announces that it has increased the number of Units to be issued, such that it may issue up to 30,000,000 Units at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. On September 5, 2025, the Company closed a first tranche of the Offering, which consisted of the issuance of 16,162,500 Units at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $646,500.Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to an acceleration right, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily closing price of the Shares equals or exceeds $0.18 or greater on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other recognized securities exchange on which the Shares may then trade) for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, in which event the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, all of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30day after the date on which the news release is disseminated.All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities laws.The securities issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669