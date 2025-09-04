PreveCeutical Announces Arrangement Agreement with BioGene Therapeutics

The Arrangement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H)announces that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "") dated September 3, 2025 with its subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (""), pursuant to which PreveCeutical intends to spin-out 12,000,000 common shares of BioGene (the "") to the shareholders of PreveCeutical (the "") on abasis by way of a share capital reorganization effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "") pursuant to the(British Columbia) (the ""). PreveCeutical received the BioGene Spinout Shares on November 15, 2024, in consideration for the sale of certain intellectual property assets to BioGene.Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, PreveCeutical will, among other things, conduct a share capital reorganization whereby the existing common shares of PreveCeutical (the "") will be renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares (each, a "") and a new class of voting common shares (each, a "") will be created. Each PreveCeutical Class A Share will be exchanged for one New PreveCeutical Share, and the number of BioGene Spinout Shares, which is equal to 12,000,000, divided by the number of issued and outstanding PreveCeutical Class A Shares on the effective date of the Arrangement. Once the Arrangement is complete, PreveCeutical Shareholders will own shares in two companies: BioGene, which will focus on the development of the Dual Gene Therapy program, and PreveCeutical, which will continue to focus on developing innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.The reorganization will be effected pursuant to the arrangement provisions of the BCBCA and must be approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "") and by the affirmative vote of not less than two-thirds of the PreveCeutical Shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting to be held on October 10, 2025 (the ""). Upon receipt of approval from the PreveCeutical Shareholders and the Court, the board of directors of PreveCeutical will determine an effective date to complete the Arrangement.After closing of the Arrangement, the New PreveCeutical Shares will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the ""), the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The BioGene Shares will not be listed on any stock exchange after completion of the Arrangement, but BioGene will be a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and will comply with its continuous disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws.The Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, certain of which may only be waived in accordance with the Arrangement Agreement, including receipt by PreveCeutical and BioGene of all required approvals, including approval of the Arrangement by the PreveCeutical Shareholders, approval of the CSE of the Arrangement, including the listing of the New PreveCeutical Shares in substitution for the PreveCeutical Class A Shares and approval of the Arrangement by the Court.Additional details of the Arrangement will be included in an information circular to be mailed to the PreveCeutical Shareholders on or about September 19, 2025. The Arrangement is expected to close on a date to be determined after the Meeting, subject to the satisfaction of all necessary approvals and conditions.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669Or Investor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit