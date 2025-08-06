Press Release: Sanofi completes the acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.

Sanofi completes the acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.

Paris, August 6, 2025. Sanofi announces the completion of its acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (“Vigil”). This acquisition strengthens Sanofi’s early-stage pipeline in neurology with VG-3927, a novel, oral, small-molecule TREM2 agonist, which will be evaluated in a phase 2 clinical study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, the acquisition of Vigil’s preclinical pipeline will further strengthen Sanofi’s research in various neurodegenerative diseases.

In June 2024, Sanofi made a $40 million strategic investment in Vigil that included the exclusive right of first negotiation for an exclusive license, grant, or transfer of rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize VG-3927.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Sanofi and Vigil have agreed to the following:

Sanofi acquired all outstanding common shares of Vigil for $8 per share in cash at closing, representing an equity value of approximately $470 million (on a fully diluted basis)

In addition, Vigil’s shareholders received a non-transferrable contingent value right (CVR) per Vigil share, which entitles its holder to receive a deferred cash payment of $2, conditioned upon the first commercial sale of VG-3927.

VGL101, Vigil’s second clinical program, was not acquired by Sanofi. As previously communicated, the acquisition of Vigil is not expected to impact Sanofi's financial guidance for 2025.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

