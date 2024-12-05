Presidio Medical™ Announces Appointment of Richard J. Buchholz to Join its Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backpain--Presidio Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company developing a transformational neuromodulation platform, is pleased to announce Richard J. Buchholz will join its Board of Directors. Rick is the Chief Financial Officer of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), where he has played a pivotal role in driving strategic financial and operational growth for the global leader in the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea.





“We are excited that Rick is joining the Board of Directors of Presidio Medical at this critical time in our company’s journey. His leadership and financial acumen will be instrumental in advancing our vision through key growth and development stages,” said Michael Onuscheck, Chairman and CEO of Presidio Medical.

“I am excited to join the Board as an independent Director and work with the entire team through the next phases of the company’s development,” said Mr. Buchholz. “Presidio Medical’s vision of revolutionizing the way neuromodulation balances the human nervous system – enabling people to live their best life, aligns with my passion for bringing innovative technologies to market that could profoundly impact patient care.”

Since 2014, Mr. Buchholz has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Prior to joining Inspire, Mr. Buchholz served as the Chief Financial Officer at superDimension, Ltd. from 2006 through its acquisition by Covidien plc in 2013. Mr. Buchholz also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Vascular Solutions, Inc., which was acquired by Teleflex Incorporated. Mr. Buchholz holds a B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Rick’s appointment to the Board of Directors reflects Presidio Medical’s commitment to attracting top-tier leadership to drive its strategic objectives and accelerate the adoption of its innovative solutions in healthcare.

About Presidio Medical

Presidio Medical was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. The clinical stage privately held medical device company is developing a transformational neuromodulation platform to treat diseases of undesired neural activity with a first indication in the treatment of chronic pain. Presidio’s investors include Deerfield Management, Invus Opportunities, Action Potential Venture Capital, and ShangBay Capital. For more information, visit www.presidiomedical.com.

