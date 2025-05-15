Prenuvo Welcomes Jill Woodworth, Former Peloton CFO, As Chief Financial Officer

Woodworth helped lead Peloton from pre-IPO to $4B+ in revenue, now she’s bringing that experience to a pioneer in proactive health

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prenuvo, a leader in proactive whole-body MRI screening, today announced the appointment of Jill Woodworth as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned financial executive with deep experience leading high-growth companies through IPO and beyond, Woodworth will lead Prenuvo’s financial strategy, operations, and long-term planning as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Woodworth is best known for her role as Chief Financial Officer at Peloton, where she helped scale the company from a late-stage startup into a publicly traded business with more than $4 billion in annual revenue at the time. She played a critical role in preparing the company for its IPO, navigating pandemic-era demand surges, and building operational infrastructure to support massive consumer adoption. Prior to Peloton, she spent over two decades as a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan and as an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, advising Fortune 500 companies in the consumer and retail sectors on IPOs, M&A, and capital strategy. She most recently served as CFO at Alation, a data intelligence platform backed by top-tier investors.

“What drew me to Prenuvo is the same thing that drew me to Peloton years ago, the opportunity to change lives at scale,” said Jill Woodworth. “After experiencing a scan myself, I realized how powerful it is to truly see what’s happening inside your body. The more I learned, the clearer it became that no one else in this space is approaching this like Prenuvo. I believe Prenuvo and proactive healthcare can become as ubiquitous and essential as fitness and wellness movements have become in the past decade. I’m excited to help build a future where taking control of your health is a natural, expected part of life for everyone."

“Jill brings a rare combination of financial acumen and a deep understanding of consumer-driven health,” said Andrew Lacy, Founder and CEO of Prenuvo Inc. “She’s helped build one of the most recognized brands of the last decade, and her leadership will be essential as we scale globally and continue making proactive health more accessible.”

Prenuvo has quickly emerged as a category leader in proactive health and is now seeing record scan volumes month over month, driven by rising demand for early health insights across a broad range of consumer patient populations. Earlier this year, the company announced a historic milestone of 100,000 scans and net profitability. Since then, Prenuvo has surpassed 130,000 scans and introduced its Enhanced Scan, which combines whole-body imaging, advanced neuro screening, and blood diagnostics. In locations where it’s available, the Enhanced Scan already accounts for a quarter of business, underscoring a growing demand for a single, trusted destination where patients can get a comprehensive view of their health without the complexity of piecing together multiple tests or providers. With 15 more locations set to launch - including the company’s first sites in Europe and Australia - Prenuvo is scaling quickly to meet growing demand.

Prenuvo integrates MRI technology, its proprietary scanning protocols, AI tools and in-house R&D, and clinical reporting into a single, unified experience, enabling tighter quality control and a more seamless path from scan to diagnosis. The Prenuvo Medical Group brings together 150+ healthcare practitioners, including the world’s largest private radiology team dedicated entirely to proactive whole body MRI screening, with over 100 board-certified radiologists on staff.

