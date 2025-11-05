SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Prenetics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Inaugural Earnings Conference Call

November 4, 2025 
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2025 ended September 30, 2025 before market open on Monday, November 10, 2025. The Company will also hold its first ever earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with analysts.

Date:Monday, November 10, 2025
Time:8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in:1-844-425-9470
International Dial-in:201-298-0878
WebcastPRE Conference Call


An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.prenetics.com/.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka — now the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch — the fastest growth ever recorded in the global history of the supplements industry, even outpacing today’s leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets — purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 382 BTC as of November 4, 2025.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com
PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung
Investor Relations / Corporate Finance
angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com


North Carolina Earnings
