Predicta Biosciences Appoints Dr. Craig L. Tendler as Independent Director to its Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Predicta Biosciences, a company building ultra-sensitive molecular and immune diagnostic platforms, today announced the appointment of Craig L. Tendler, M.D., as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Dr. Tendler brings decades of experience designing and executing oncology and hematology development programs including the integration of biomarkers and diagnostics, from early development and proof of concept through registration. Over the course of his career, Craig has played a leadership role in more than 30 major drug approvals by national regulatory agencies (including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and 13 FDA Breakthrough Therapy designations, helping accelerate the development of investigational medicines for serious oncology conditions.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Tendler to Predicta's Board," said Brian McKernan, CEO of Predicta Biosciences. "Craig's perspective will be invaluable as Predicta continues to advance innovations that help ensure more patients have access to lifesaving diagnostics."

"I am delighted to be joining Predicta's world-class team of clinical, genomic, and bioinformatic leaders who have already advanced two platforms, GenoPredicta and ImmunoPredicta, which can greatly aid in making informed clinical decisions for patients with multiple myeloma," said Dr. Tendler. "I look forward to integrating these important platforms across drug development programs in heme malignancies to increase the probability of success and improve outcomes for patients."

Dr. Tendler most recently served as Vice President, Oncology Clinical Development, Diagnostics, and Global Medical Affairs at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and previously served as Vice President, Oncology Clinical Research at the Schering-Plough Research Institute. In addition to his pharmaceutical industry experience, he has served as an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and was a research fellow at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Predicta Biosciences

Predicta Biosciences is unlocking therapy selection with ultra-sensitive molecular diagnostics for hematological malignancies. Founded by world-leading oncologists and scientists at Dana-Farber and the Broad Institute, Predicta is built on a distinctive technology that sequences whole tumor cells from a single blood draw. Predicta delivers full genomic insights of rare cells, including Measurable Residual Disease (MRD), single-cell immune cell profiling, including T-cell receptor (TCR) profiling, and clonal evolution tracking that reveals how resistant populations are emerging before becoming clinically apparent - through integrated analysis of ultra-sensitive rare cell sequencing and proprietary bioinformatics, Predicta is delivering unequivocal diagnostic insights that transform therapy decisions and patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.predictabiosciences.com.

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Predicta Biosciences

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