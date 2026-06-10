Predicta Biosciences and CIMA LAB Diagnostics Announce Agreement to Advance Ultrasensitive Blood-Based Diagnostics for Multiple Myeloma and Other Hematological Malignancies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & PAMPLONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Predicta Biosciences, a company building ultra-sensitive molecular and immune diagnostic platforms, and CIMA LAB Diagnostics from the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, a leading European University Medical Center, today announced a partnership to offer a combined service that integrates CIMA LAB’s flow cytometry capabilities with the GenoPredicta™ assay. The offering will be available to academic institutions and biopharma across Spain and the European Union.

Led by Dr. Bruno Paiva, the CIMA LAB Diagnostics Flow Cytometry Unit has recognized expertise in the diagnosis and monitoring of hematologic malignancies. Flow cytometry is an essential technique for differential diagnosis, prognostic classification, and monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD) across multiple blood cancers.

“This partnership with CIMA LAB Diagnostics will accelerate and expand the availability of our GenoPredicta platform for EU partners,” said Brian McKernan, CEO of Predicta Biosciences. “Dr. Paiva has been an outstanding collaborator, and we are excited about what this relationship with CIMA LAB Diagnostics will bring to the future of blood cancer diagnostics.”

“We are honored and very excited to partner with Predicta Biosciences. The GenoPredicta assay is the optimal solution for a missing element in our quest for innovation and improved diagnosis and monitoring of patients with blood cancer. With this partnership, not only can we detect and quantify rare tumor clones, but also characterize their genome at the single-cell level. This is a novel and extremely powerful tool for precision medicine across different types of blood cancer,” said Dr. Bruno Paiva.

Dr. Paiva will present an update on the GenoPredicta platform at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress (June 11–14, Stockholm, Sweden, and virtual): PF787, “Whole Genome Sequencing of Multiple Myeloma Cells with a Novel Clinical Assay Uncovers Diversity of Genetic Alterations Underlying Immunotherapy Resistance.”

About Predicta Biosciences

Founded by pioneering cancer genomics researchers and clinicians, Predicta is a precision oncology company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cancer through novel omics and liquid biopsy diagnostic solutions. The company's proprietary technologies deliver actionable insights that empower clinicians, researchers, and life science partners to better predict treatment response and advance the development of more effective therapies. For more information, visit www.predictabiosciences.com.

About CIMA LAB Diagnostics

CIMA LAB Diagnostics is the laboratory for comprehensive genetic and phenotypic diagnosis at Clínica Universidad de Navarra. Its philosophy is the rational use of genetic techniques and the benefit for the patient in terms of diagnosis, prognosis or therapeutic attitude. The laboratory improves the quality of medical care, providing medical professionals with the most advanced biomarkers to support diagnosis.

CIMA LAB Diagnostics maintains a commitment to response time and collaborates in the development and application of new technologies at the request of the applicant. The staff and resources are available for partnership in research projects of scientific interest and/or clinical trials.

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