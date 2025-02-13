Precision Oncology Market Size to Reach USD 250.35 Million By 2034

The global precision oncology market was valued at USD 115.32 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 250.35 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.06% from 2025 to 2034. The global precision oncology market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for diagnostics products providing effective clinical results and rising advancements in technology.

Precision Oncology Market Key Takeaways:

· Based on product type, the therapeutics segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 71.3% in 2024.

· The diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

· Based on cancer type, the breast cancer segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.7% in 2024.

· The cervical cancer segment is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

· Based on end-use, the hospitals and diagnostic segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2024.

· The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’ segment is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

· North America precision oncology market dominated with the largest revenue share of 45.0% in 2024.

U.S. Precision Oncology Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. precision oncology market size is evaluated at USD 38.9 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 84.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Presence of Market Players: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America precision oncology market dominated with the largest revenue share of 44.0% in 2024. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing availability of advanced diagnostic tools that allow personalized treatment approaches. Various market players improve the precision of cancer by matching patients with targeted treatments. By expanding therapeutic options and improving diagnostic accuracy, such innovations are further driving the market growth in the region.

The U.S. Precision Oncology Market Trends

The U.S. is dominated the market share in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is driven by the increasing demand for personalized cancer treatments, the growing adoption of precision therapies, and approvals for innovative treatment regimens for various cancers.

Asian Countries to Boom with Rising Emphasis over Research & Development

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The rising advancements in precision oncology, improved access to advanced treatments, increasing emphasis on cervical cancer, and increasing focus on collaborative international efforts to enhance research and cancer care are expected to drive the growth of precision oncology in the region. In addition, market players are focused on enhancing support for cancer treatment, detection, and prevention, expanding research collaborations, and improving health infrastructure, which further contribute to enhancing the market demand.

India Precision Oncology Market Trends

India is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The market growth in India is attributed to the growing capabilities in biotechnology, increased access to advanced treatments, rising advancements in cancer treatment, and the development of affordable and accessible innovative therapies.

· In January 2024, Apollo Cancer Centre, Bengaluru, launched the first AI-Precision Oncology Centre (POC) in India. The Centre will help oncologists, patients, and caregivers to arrive at the best possible results in a time-bound manner, using the enormous possibilities offered by AI.

The precision oncology market deals with molecular profiling of tumors to find changes that can be targeted. Precision oncology is an interesting and dynamic industry of study that is increasingly finding its way into conventional oncology practice. Targeted medicines can prevent cancer cells carrying that genetic biomarker from developing and proliferating, by reducing side effects and protecting healthy cells.

In addition, increasing investment in discovering new diagnostics along with growing efforts by numerous players, the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and the increasing availability of genomic sequencing technologies are further expected to drive the market growth.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the precision oncology market is rising integration with other technologies. The adoption of precision oncology with other technologies such as digital health tools and nig data analytics has the potential to accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes. Nanotechnology has been employed as a tool to increase the precision of cancer treatment with technological breakthroughs. These advanced factors are expected to transform market growth.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving precision oncology. AI-generated precision oncology helps accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes. Integrating AI with nanotechnology has enhanced the accuracy of the rational design of treatment and diagnostic platforms. AI has also spurred the development of new assays for predicting responses to specific treatments and characterizing cancer prognostication, which is further expected to revolutionize the growth of the precision oncology market.

