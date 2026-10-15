Precision Neuroscience™ Appoints Nevro Founder Konstantinos Alataris as President and Katherine Neuenfeldt as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategies

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced that Konstantinos Alataris, Ph.D., founder and former chief executive officer of Nevro, has joined as president, and Katherine Neuenfeldt, who led the U.S. launch and market access strategy for Nevro’s Senza spinal cord stimulation system, has joined as senior vice president, commercial strategies. Following Precision’s $250 million Series D financing, the two executives will advance the company’s BCI toward commercialization, drawing on their experience developing, launching, and securing reimbursement for implantable medical devices.

“Precision has established a leading position in BCI technology, and our recent financing gives us the resources to take the next step,” said Michael Mager, co-founder and CEO of Precision. “Bringing a new Class III medical device to market takes more than technical skill and capital. We have to be able to build products that physicians can rely on and that insurers will pay for. Konstantinos and Katherine have done exactly that with implantable devices in the nervous system. Their experience will be critical as we move from demonstrating what our technology can do to making it available to patients.”

Alataris has served on Precision’s board of directors since May 2025 and will continue in that role alongside his responsibilities as president. Alataris founded Nevro in 2006 and led the development and commercial launch of its high-frequency spinal cord stimulation technology for chronic pain. Nevro received European CE marking for its spinal cord stimulation system in 2010, went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, and received FDA approval for the system in 2015, achieving a multi-billion dollar market capitalization. Beyond Nevro, Alataris has held executive and board roles across medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, including serving as president and CEO of Zosano Pharma, co-founding Nēsos, and chairing the scientific advisory board of Iota Biosciences until its acquisition by Astellas Pharma. He currently serves on the boards of Oryzon Genomics SA (BME: ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing epigenetic therapies for cancer and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Delsona Therapeutics, a Columbia University spinout developing focused ultrasound therapeutics. He is also a partner and co-chairman at Forepont Capital, a New York-based private equity firm. Previously, he was a vice president at healthcare investment firm Bay City Capital.

“Precision has demonstrated that it is possible to achieve high-performance neural control without penetrating the brain — something many believed couldn't be done. That is a testament to the vision and dedication of co-founders Michael Mager and Ben Rapoport and the entire team,” Alataris said. “The next chapter is turning today’s breakthroughs into everyday medicine: reliable, repeatable, exceptional performance that neurosurgeons and patients can depend on, case after case. That is the work I wanted to help lead. Moving from the board into an operating role was a natural progression, an opportunity to roll up my sleeves and help bring the promise of Precision’s technology to patients.”

Neuenfeldt leads Precision’s commercial strategy and market access efforts. She joined Nevro when the company had roughly 60 employees and led marketing for its successful 2015 U.S. launch of HF10 therapy. Later, as vice president of market access, she built and led a 40-person commercial team spanning national accounts, pricing and contracting, analytics, patient access, and reimbursement. Her team drove insurance coverage, adoption, and market differentiation for Nevro’s products globally. She previously spent six years at Medtronic Cardiovascular, where she led the U.S. launch of its flagship Endurant AAA stent graft, and most recently served as senior vice president of commercial strategies at Presidio Medical.

“Joining Precision allows me to bring my experience launching disruptive medical devices backed by rigorous clinical evidence to a mission that is deeply personal to me,” Neuenfeldt said. “A device can be safe and effective, and a physician can want to use it, but if payers don’t cover it, patients won’t have access. For BCI technologies to reach people living with ALS, spinal cord injury, and brainstem stroke, we need to lay the groundwork for insurance coverage now, including generating clinical evidence that demonstrates meaningful benefits for patients.”

The appointments follow Precision’s $250 million Series D financing, which brought its total capital raised to $430 million. Since its founding in 2021, Precision has built the largest clinical footprint in BCI, with more than 100 patient procedures across 18 medical institutions. The company has demonstrated high-resolution neural recording across 4,096 electrodes and real-time decoding of intended movement, received FDA clearance for its Layer 7 ™ cortical surface array, and published peer-reviewed research, including in Nature Biomedical Engineering. It has also established a commercial partnership with Medtronic and built a wholly owned MEMS manufacturing facility in Texas.

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .