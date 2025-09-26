Precision Medicine Protocol Shows Dual Benefits: Improved Cognition and Reduced Depression

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A precision medicine protocol currently delivering the the best outcomes for Alzheimer's and mild cognitive impairment is proving effective for depression as well.

In a new preprint, "Significant Reduction in Depression Scores Following Implementation of the ReCODE Program: Evidence from PHQ-9 Assessments," Dr. Ram Rao and colleagues report that the ReCODE® protocol significantly reduced depression scores in patients with cognitive impairment. The study evaluated 170 patients who presented with both cognitive decline and depression, measured by the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). After one month or more on the ReCODE protocol, patients experienced an average reduction of four points on the PHQ-9 scale, with those suffering more severe depression showing the greatest improvements.

The ReCODE protocol addresses multiple contributors to cognitive decline — including sleep apnea, pre-diabetes, chronic infections, toxic exposures such as air pollution, and chronic stress. These same factors are also known to influence depression. By treating these underlying drivers, the program may offer a dual benefit: supporting both brain function and emotional well-being.

"Depression is a common and devastating complication for individuals facing Alzheimer's disease and related conditions," said Dr. Rao. "Our findings suggest that by treating root causes of cognitive decline, we may also alleviate depression, significantly improving quality of life for patients and families."

Because this publication is a preprint and has not yet been peer-reviewed, the results should be viewed as early but promising evidence of ReCODE's potential to enhance both cognitive and emotional health.

Apollo Health, the developer of the ReCODE program, uses computational algorithms to optimize the evaluation and treatment of complex neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, validating precision medicine strategies to prevent and reverse cognitive decline.

Source: https://www.preprints.org/frontend/manuscript/b2fd9f23b5008e90a910f9951fdb0cc5/download_pub

About Apollo Health

Apollo Health offers comprehensive programs designed to prevent and reverse cognitive decline through precision medicine. Built on the research of Dr. Dale Bredesen, Apollo's ReCODE and PreCODE protocols integrate lifestyle, nutrition, medical management, and advanced diagnostics to target the multiple contributors to brain health decline.

About the ReCODE Protocol™

The ReCODE (Reversal of Cognitive Decline) protocol is a personalized, data-driven program that identifies and treats the underlying causes of cognitive decline. Clinical trials and real-world studies have demonstrated that ReCODE can improve cognition in patients with early Alzheimer's and mild cognitive impairment.

About CNS Vital Signs

CNS Vital Signs is a leading provider of computerized neurocognitive assessments, offering clinicians efficient and validated tools to measure cognition and track outcomes in patients with cognitive impairment.

