Precision BioSciences Strengthens Senior Leadership Team Ahead of Anticipated PBGENE-HBV Clinical Execution

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene elimination, gene insertion, and gene excision, today announced changes within the Company’s clinical leadership team strengthening its infectious disease and hepatitis capabilities as it prepares to initiate development of its first in vivo gene editing candidate for hepatitis.





Murray Abramson, MD, MPH has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development and will oversee all clinical, safety, and medical affairs activities including clinical and operational strategy for our lead PBGENE-HBV program, as well as for the Company’s PBGENE-PMM program as it approaches Investigational New Drug (IND) and/or Clinical Trial Application (CTA) filings. Dr. Abramson is an infectious diseases and drug development expert who was most recently the Senior Vice President, clinical innovation at Tempus A.I. following his nine years as Vice President of Global Clinical Operations at Biogen. Dr. Abramson also spent over twelve years at Merck in medical and medical research operations roles. Prior to joining Merck, Dr. Abramson was a full-time faculty member at Duke University School of Medicine and Director, Infectious Diseases Clinical Research at Duke Clinical Research Institute. Dr. Abramson received his Medical Degree at Duke University Medical Center and his Masters of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In addition, John Fry has been appointed as a Strategic Clinical Advisor, specializing in hepatitis, and is supporting the clinical development strategy for PBGENE-HBV leveraging his multi-decade experience in early phase clinical research in the antiviral field, including multiple first-in-human studies evaluating novel therapies for chronic hepatitis B. Most recently, John was the Executive Vice President of Aligos Therapeutics following senior roles at Alios BioPharma, part of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, including serving as the Head of Early Development for Infectious Diseases. During his career, John also served in clinical research roles at PDL BioPharma, Gilead, Abbott Laboratories and Wellcome.

“I’m delighted to welcome Murray Abramson to the Precision team, strengthening our core clinical capabilities and deepening our expertise in virology,” said Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Biosciences. “His extensive knowledge and experience combined with our recently announced hepatitis scientific advisory board, will play an essential role in setting us up for global clinical success as we prepare to advance our first wholly owned program, PBGENE-HBV, in hepatitis B through clinic with anticipated Phase 1 data milestones in 2025.”

“We are also fortunate that John Fry is providing instrumental advice and counsel to the PBGENE-HBV program built on many years of successfully executing clinical trials, including early-stage hepatitis B clinical trials,” added Mr. Amoroso. “As a near clinical stage company with the mission of delivering lasting cures in high impact diseases where no adequate treatments exist, we look forward to leveraging Murray’s and John’s passion and experience developing novel therapies for patients with infectious diseases.”

In addition to these changes, Alan List, MD, Chief Medical Officer communicated his intention to retire from Precision effective September 13, 2024, following the one-year anniversary of the divestment of azer-cel for oncology along with the Company’s allogeneic CAR T infrastructure. Dr. List will assume a strategic advisory role as a clinical consultant to the company and directly support the CEO. In this capacity, Dr. List will provide ongoing platform advice and support to Precision BioSciences, while also providing continuity to ongoing clinical strategy and operations through Precision’s scientific advisory board.

“I would like to thank Dr. List for his contributions to Precision BioSciences. He was instrumental in leading the ex vivo cell therapy hematology and oncology programs and building our clinical capabilities to execute the PBGENE-HBV clinical study which is planned for later this year,” added Mr. Amoroso. “Alan is a world class hematologist oncologist and alongside his many clinical accomplishments, his work at Precision BioSciences resulted in multiple CAR T partnerships which may potentially benefit patients with cancer and autoimmune disease as these programs advance through clinical studies. Alan has been a trusted thought partner, and I will miss his steady presence on the leadership team. We look forward to continuing our work with Alan as a strategic advisor as we continue to advance our programs forward as an in vivo gene editing company.”

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome e.g. viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).

