Precision BioSciences Highlights Preclinical Data and Outlines Design of First-in-Human Clinical Trial for PBGENE-HBV for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B

– PBGENE-HBV preclinical data reinforce safety profile and potential to deliver a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B, supporting advancement into first-in-human clinical study –

– Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial, ELIMINATE-B, designed to assess safety and efficacy measured by durable reduction of key viral biomarkers –

– Global study recruiting patients following clearance of first clinical trial application (CTA), with additional CTAs pending approval; U.S. investigational new drug (IND) anticipated in 2025 –

– Investor event today, November 15, 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST, to feature presentations from company management and key opinion leader perspectives on PBGENE-HBV –

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, today will present preclinical data supporting the advancement of PBGENE-HBV into clinical development. The Company will also outline the design of its first-in-human study, ELIMINATE-B, in patients with chronic hepatitis B. Company management will present these updates and host panel discussions on the unmet need in chronic hepatitis B and the approach to treatment with PBGENE-HBV during a virtual event being held today, November 15, 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST before commencement of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Meeting.





“We are excited to share the preclinical data supporting PBGENE-HBV alongside the design of our Phase 1 trial, ELIMINATE-B, which will be the first clinical study of an in vivo gene editing program in chronic hepatitis B,” said Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer, Precision BioSciences. “Chronic hepatitis B affects approximately 300 million people globally and represents a multi-billion-dollar market with chronic treatments currently serving more than 5 million patients worldwide. However, most available treatments for chronic hepatitis B target downstream aspects of the viral lifecycle, leaving the root of disease intact. Consequently, less than 3% of patients treated with existing approved treatments achieve a functional cure. This is unacceptable considering that up to 40% of patients with chronic hepatitis B will progress to develop life-threatening liver disease or liver cancer. PBGENE-HBV is uniquely designed to address this unmet need at the source of viral replication.”

“Our preclinical results reflect the robust data package submitted to regulators in support of our global Phase 1 trial and underscore our conviction in PBGENE-HBV, which has so far demonstrated compelling safety and selectivity, highly efficient editing, and confirmation of its mechanism to eliminate cccDNA and viral DNA integrated into hepatocytes,” said Murray Abramson, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Clinical Development, Precision BioSciences. “Importantly, the ELIMINATE-B study will evaluate patients who are controlled but not cured by nucleoside analogues. We believe ELIMINATE-B will highlight the differentiated mechanism of PBGENE-HBV. By simultaneously targeting the two distinct drivers of disease – cccDNA and viral DNA integrated into hepatocytes – PBGENE-HBV has the potential to deliver a much-needed functional cure for people living with chronic hepatitis B.”

Mr. Amoroso added, “With regulatory authorization in place and global sites coming online, we are excited to begin dosing patients with PBGENE-HBV and look forward to sharing clinical data as it matures in 2025.”

PBGENE-HBV Preclinical Data Highlights:

Today, Precision will present preclinical data generated to date, which support the progression of PBGENE-HBV into a first-in-human clinical trial. The Company will share robust safety, tolerability, and efficacy signals observed through an array of preclinical models. Key highlights are as follows:

Safety and Tolerability:

Comprehensive off-target analysis demonstrated a high degree of specificity for PBGENE-HBV, with no increased risks of translocations or integrations in HBV-infected human liver cells;

PBGENE-HBV was well tolerated over multiple administrations in mice and non-human primates (NHPs), with rapid clearance after each dose administration, transient transaminase elevations which resolved rapidly, and non-adverse changes in blood parameters;

PBGENE-HBV does not distribute to germ cells, as evidenced by NHP studies; and

PBGENE-HBV’s high-quality mRNA and optimized LNP formulation contributed to a compelling safety profile.

Efficacy:

PBGENE-HBV effectively distributed to all hepatocytes in the liver;

PBGENE-HBV demonstrated 99% viral DNA editing in NHPs;

Confirmed PBGENE-HBV’s dual mechanism with elimination of cccDNA observed in primary human hepatocyte, mouse, and NHP models and inactivation of integrated HBV DNA observed in transgenic mouse models and HBV cell lines; and

Observed sustained declines in key viral biomarkers, HBV DNA and hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), indicative of a functional cure in transgenic mouse models following administration of PBGENE-HBV and nucleoside analogue withdrawal.

Based on these data, Precision has submitted clinical trial applications to authorities in multiple geographies and has so far received clearance to initiate its Phase 1 study in Moldova. Additional regulatory applications are under review or planned for other jurisdictions, including a U.S. IND.

ELIMINATE-B Phase 1 Trial Design and Overview:

ELIMINATE-B is a global, multi-site, Phase 1 clinical trial, which will evaluate up to 45 HBV patients that are hepatitis B e antigen (HBeAg)-negative and virologically suppressed on nucleos(t)ide analogues (NUCs). Since greater than 80% of patients with chronic hepatitis B are HbeAg-negative, this represents the majority of patients with hepatitis B. The ELIMINATE-B trial is targeted for enrollment of 45 patients in up to five countries and will progress in two stages: (1) a staggered, multiple ascending dose cohort, deploying a standard 3+3 design with each patient receiving up to 3 dose administrations; and (2) a dose expansion cohort once the appropriate dose and schedule has been determined. The key safety endpoint of the trial will be frequency and severity of dose-limiting toxicities. Efficacy will be determined by antiviral activity throughout finite duration PBGENE-HBV treatment and follow-up, including reduction in HBsAg, sustained HBV DNA negativity, and discontinuation of standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide analogues.

ELIMINATE-B is open and currently screening and accruing patients, and Precision expects to report data from the study as it matures throughout 2025.

Further details on the trial can be found in the event slides posted on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at investor.precisionbiosciences.com and on clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06680232.

Investor Event Webcast Information:

Precision’s investor event will include presentations by management on the preclinical data for PBGENE-HBV and the design of ELIMINATE-B. Panel discussions will feature leading hepatitis experts and Precision Scientific Advisory Board members on the market opportunity in HBV, and investigators on their clinical experience treating HBV and the potential for PBGENE-HBV to address this unmet need.

The event will be webcast live on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST. To access the presentation and webcast, please use the following link or go to Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at investor.precisionbiosciences.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. Precision BioSciences is currently enrolling patients in the ELIMINATE-B Phase 1 trial evaluating PBGENE-HBV in patients with chronic hepatitis B. For more information on the ELIMINATE-B trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06680232. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into a gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome, e.g., viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).

