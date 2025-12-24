SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 23, 2025

December 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for diseases with high unmet need, today announced that, on December 9, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Precision’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an inducement award of 8,224 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to a new employee under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“Inducement Award Plan”) in connection with their commencement of employment. The award was granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employee to commence service with Precision.



The employee’s RSUs vest (subject to continued service to Precision through the applicable vesting dates) in substantially equal annual installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the date of the commencement of their employment.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into a gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome e.g. viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).


Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:
Naresh Tanna
Vice President, Investor Relations
Naresh.Tanna@precisionbiosciences.com

North Carolina Compensation
Precision BioSciences, Inc.
