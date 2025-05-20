Precision Announces Promotion of Sofia Baig to President, Precision for Medicine and Appointment of Daisy DeWeese-Gatt, MPH, as President, Clinical Solutions, Precision for Medicine

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, an operating unit of Precision Medicine Group and a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced the promotion of Sofia Baig to President, Precision for Medicine and the appointment of Daisy DeWeese-Gatt, MPH, as President, Clinical Solutions, effective immediately. Ms. Baig, who has served as President, Clinical Solutions since 2023, succeeds Chad Clark, who will continue in his role as President and Chief Operating Officer, Precision Medicine Group.

As President, Precision for Medicine, Ms. Baig oversees Translational Sciences and Clinical Solutions services provided to leading innovators in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Precision integrates central and specialty lab services with global contract research organization (CRO) services to maximize the potential of new treatments in every stage of the development cycle. Together, Translational Sciences and Clinical Solutions deliver clients an advanced understanding of patient biology that starts in the lab, continues in early and late phase trials and runs through approval.

"I am delighted to announce Sofia's well-deserved promotion to President, Precision for Medicine," said Chad Clark, President and Chief Operating Officer, Precision Medicine Group. "For almost 15 years, we have carefully scaled Precision for Medicine to meet the comprehensive needs of life sciences companies, ensuring our teams are offering unmatched service to accelerate the clinical trials process. Today, we operate globally, delivering excellence in the Americas, across Europe and throughout Asia. This success is due in large part to Sofia's contributions and her commitment to developing and implementing a strategic, long-range plan to expand our services and geographic reach. I am excited to work with Sofia as she takes on leadership of the broader Precision for Medicine business and brings this same approach to further scale our efforts, with the goal of helping our clients bring innovative therapies to patients faster."

Mr. Clark continued, "I am also pleased to welcome Daisy to Precision for Medicine. Daisy is an expert in global drug development for oncology and rare disease – our core therapeutic areas, where we benefit from deep domain expertise and a long history of innovating alongside leading biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, she brings unique experience leading large, global teams, which will be imperative as we continue to expand our footprint. I am confident Daisy will be an excellent addition to our Precision for Medicine leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with her to execute against our established growth strategies, while continuing to foster a people-first culture."

About Sofia Baig, President, Precision for Medicine

Ms. Baig is a dynamic leader, with over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical and clinical research services industry. Over the course of her career, Ms. Baig has held roles across global commercial and operational functions, successfully growing customer relationships, globalizing numerous operational functions, expanding into new territories and deploying new innovations, inclusive of people, process and technology transformations. Ms. Baig first joined Precision for Medicine as General Manager, Clinical Solutions in 2022 and has served as President of Precision for Medicine's Clinical Solutions business since January 2023. During this time, Ms. Baig focused on overall business optimization, partnering with the Executive Team to develop and execute a global growth plan, including setting and driving strategic initiatives and financial targets, and helping scale the organization. She also partnered closely with leaders across Precision for Medicine to define the services and products jointly provided.

Prior to Precision for Medicine, Ms. Baig spent over 20 years at Parexel, where she led globalization of numerous service lines, drove fiscal growth of multiple strategic accounts and implemented global initiatives that resulted in significant improvements in both top- and bottom-line growth. Ms. Baig began her career at Wyeth Laboratories. She holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry, with Honors, from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

About Daisy DeWeese-Gatt, MPH, President, Clinical Solutions

Ms. DeWeese-Gatt is a clinical research professional, with over 25 years' experience working across all phases of global drug development with a proven track record of leading large, international teams, with a focus on oncology and rare diseases. Most recently, Ms. DeWeese-Gatt was Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Operations at ICON, where she served as a member of the senior leadership team for the biotechnology division and led a team of approximately 3,000 people across 45 countries. Previously, she worked as Vice President Project Management, Oncology at IQVIA Biotech, leading operations of the Oncology therapeutic area and ensuring project and program delivery across IQVIA's Oncology portfolio. Earlier, she held roles of increasing responsibility at PPD, including leading PPD's efforts in global expansion. Ms. DeWeese-Gatt holds an MPH in International Health and Development from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and a B.A. in Spanish from Davis and Elkins College, and maintains a part-time faculty role at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision for Medicine applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,500 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

