PreciseDx Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

World-Renowned Breast Cancer Oncology and Pathology Experts to Advise Company on the Advancement of its AI-Powered PreciseBreastTM Risk of Recurrence Assessment and Product Portfolio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , a leading innovator in AI-powered digital pathology focused on oncology diagnostics, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of six internationally-recognized experts in breast cancer oncology and pathology. The SAB will work to further the clinical validation and early commercialization of PreciseDx’s PreciseBreastTM risk of recurrence assessment, which provides results in less than 48 hours at a fraction of the current costs. They will also help direct the company’s future product portfolio built on its AI-powered digital pathology platform, combining image analysis with its proprietary Morphology Feature Array® (MFA).

PreciseDx’s platform supports better cancer treatment decisions and outcomes through its MFA, which surfaces highly accurate information by quantifying key characteristics of cancer cells and their relationships to help determine risk and optimal patient management. This technology has proven the ability to enhance pathology interpretation with objective, quantifiable, and highly-accurate data. PreciseDx has received approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and has begun its Early Access Program (EAP) and initial commercial testing of patient samples.

“We have assembled a prestigious group of experts, each with knowledge in a significant specialty that supports the advancement of our unique AI-driven platform as we set a new standard in pathology and oncology to optimize patient outcomes,” said Carlos Cordon-Cardo, MD, Ph.D., Co-Founder of PreciseDx, and Chairman of the Advisory Board.”

PreciseDx welcomes the following distinguished medical experts to its Scientific Advisory Board:

Carlos Cordon-Cardo, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, is a world renowned expert in molecular pathology, laboratory medicine, and systems pathology approach to disease characterization. Dr. Cardon-Cardo is currently the Irene Heinz Given and John LaPorte Given Professor and Chairman for the Mount Sinai Health System Department of Pathology, Senior Vice-President, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. His academic appointments at Mt. Sinai include Professor and System Chair for Pathology, Molecular and Cell Based Medicine; Professor Genetics and Genomic Sciences; Professor of Oncological Sciences and Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health. Dr. Cordon-Cardo is a co-founder of PreciseDx.

Kevin Fox, MD, Emeritus Professor CE of Medicine is the former Medical Director of the Rena Rowan Breast Center at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Fox held the Mariann T. and Robert J. MacDonald Professorship of Breast Cancer Care Excellence for the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He was professor of medicine at Penn Medicine, earned his medical degree in 1981 from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He also completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at HUP.

Reshma Mahtani, DO, is Chief of Breast Medical Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida. Prior to assuming this role, Dr. Mahtani was an Associate Professor of Medicine and Co-Leader of the Breast Cancer Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami, where she oversaw the clinical trial program across the network. She is an active clinical researcher, and her research focuses on novel therapies for treating breast cancer. She has made significant scientific and clinical practice contributions with numerous first-author publications in peer-reviewed journals. She has served on the ASCO Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) Steering Committee and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief for PracticeUpdate.

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD, specializes in medical oncology with board certification in both internal medicine as well as medical oncology. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in medical oncology. Dr. O’Shaughnessy focuses on her practice and clinical research on breast cancer treatment. She is Director of Breast Cancer Research at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center and Chair of the Breast Disease Committee for Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Dallas, TX.

Joseph A. Sparano, MD, FACP, is an internationally-recognized expert in breast cancer management and HIV-associated malignancies. He is the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Mount Sinai Health System and Deputy Director of the Tisch Cancer Institute. Dr. Sparano holds the Ezra M. Greenspan MD Professorship in Clinical Cancer Therapeutics at Mt. Sinai.

Stuart J. Schnitt , MD, is an internationally-recognized expert in breast pathology. He currently serves as the Chief of Breast Oncologic Pathology for the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Associate Director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Breast Oncology Program, co-leader of the Dana Farber Harvard Cancer Center Breast Program, Senior Pathologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School . Dr. Schnitt’s research includes the understanding of benign breast diseases and breast cancer, with a focus on risk factors for local recurrence in patients with invasive breast cancer and ductal carcinoma in situ treated with breast conserving therapy, benign breast disease and breast cancer risk, and stromal-epithelial interactions in breast tumor progression.

About PreciseDx®

$31.5M

Founded in 2020, PreciseDx is leveraging AI-powered digital pathology in oncology diagnostics to predict the risk and recurrence of cancer. Combining AI-image analysis with our Morphology Feature Array® (MFA), PreciseDx is the first company to use AI and machine learning to reveal unmatched disease insights and accurate, actionable intelligence for more comprehensive decision-making. PreciseDx has raised $31.5M in Series B funding led by Eventide Asset Management.

About PreciseBreast™

New York State

PreciseBreast™ is an early-stage invasive breast cancer risk assessment, independent of HER2, hormone, and node status. The AI-powered test utilizes standard H&E pathology slide images. Leveraging millions of data points, PreciseBreast™ analyzes, correlates, and quantifies those critical features that predict breast cancer recurrence and delivers a Risk of Recurrence Score. The test meets the rigorous Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) standards and has passed the Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Assay Validation Review by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). PDxBR will be available worldwide under the brand name of PreciseBreast™.

