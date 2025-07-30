SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Praxis Precision Medicines to Host Conference Call to Announce Topline Results from the RADIANT Trial and Provide Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

July 30, 2025 
BOSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced it will report topline results from the RADIANT trial of vormatrigine and its financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the financial markets open on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The Company will host a live webcast the same morning at 8:30am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. This live webcast will also be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter/X.

