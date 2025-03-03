POSITIVE RESULTS FROM TEZSPIRE® (TEZEPELUMAB-EKKO) PHASE 3 WAYPOINT TRIAL HIGHLIGHT RAPID, SUSTAINED EFFECT IN CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS WITH NASAL POLYPS

Significantly Reduced Nasal Congestion, Polyp Size and Nearly Eliminated Need for Surgery

Data Published in NEJM and Presented at AAAAI/WAO 2025

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca today announced full results from the Phase 3, registrational WAYPOINT trial demonstrating that TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) significantly reduced nasal polyp severity, the need for surgery and systemic corticosteroid use in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP [nasal polyps]) compared to placebo.1,2 The data were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and were highlighted as a late-breaking oral presentation during the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)/World Allergy Organization (WAO) Joint Congress in San Diego.1,2

Treatment with TEZSPIRE significantly reduced nasal polyp severity measured by the co-primary endpoints: Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) by -2.065 (95% CI: -2.389, -1.742; p<0.0001) and nasal congestion (measured by participant-reported Nasal Congestion Score [NCS]) by -1.028 (95% CI: -1.201, -0.855; p<0.0001) at week 52 compared to placebo.1,2 Improvements in NPS were observed as early as week four and NCS as early as week two (the first post-treatment assessments, respectively) and were sustained through week 52.1

“Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps is a recurrent condition often requiring repeat courses of systemic corticosteroids, even for patients on currently available biologics, and can require repeat surgeries,” said Jay Bradner, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. “The WAYPOINT data highlight the potential of targeting inflammation at the epithelium to provide lasting relief for those with CRSwNP, adding to the efficacy profile that has been well established for TEZSPIRE in severe asthma.”

Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements were observed across all key secondary outcomes assessed in the overall trial population. Importantly, TEZSPIRE significantly reduced the need for nasal polyp surgery by 98% (; p<0.0001) and the need for systemic corticosteroid treatment by 88% (; p<0.0001) compared to placebo.1

“Many patients living with nasal polyps are at risk of repeat surgeries and serious systemic side effects from long-term oral corticosteroids,” said Dr. Joseph Han, vice chair of rhinology & endoscopic sinus and skull base surgery, and allergy, otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and co-primary investigator in the trial. “The WAYPOINT results are clinically meaningful and suggest that tezepelumab could greatly reduce the burden of nasal polyps for patients by nearly eliminating the need for future surgery and corticosteroid use and by significantly reducing nasal polyp size and congestion.”

Table 1: Summary of co-primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints1,2

Endpoint Tezepelumab (n=203) Placebo (n=205) Difference vs. Placebo (95% CI) Co-primary endpoints Total Nasal Polyp Score (range 0-8)* -2.458 (0.114) -0.392 (0.118) -2.065 (-2.389, -1.742); p<0.0001** Nasal Congestion Score (range 0-3)* -1.743 (0.062) -0.715 (0.064) -1.028 (-1.201, -0.855); p<0.0001** Key secondary endpoints: Assessed in the overall trial population Time to first nasal polyp surgery decision (% patients)*** 0.5 (0.0, 2.5) 22.1 (16.4, 28.2) 0.02 (0.00, 0.09); p<0.0001** Time to first systemic glucocorticoid use (% patients)*** 5.2 (1.1, 14.7) 18.3 (13.3, 24.1) 0.12 (0.04, 0.27); p<0.0001** Time to nasal polyp surgery decision and/or systemic glucocorticoid use (% patients)*** 5.7 (1.3, 15.0) 30.6 (24.2, 37.1) 0.08 (0.03, 0.17); p<0.0001** Loss of Smell Score (range 0-3)* -1.26 (0.06) -0.26 (0.06) -1.00 (-1.18, -0.83); p<0.0001** Sino-Nasal Outcome Test-22 (SNOT-22) total score (range 0-10)* -45.02 (1.81) -17.76 (1.84) -27.26 (-32.32, -22.21); p<0.0001** Sinus Computed Tomography Lund–Mackay (CT-LMK) score (range -0-24)* -6.27 (0.24) -0.55 (0.24) -5.72 (-6.39, -5.06); p<0.0001** Total Symptom Score (TSS) (range 0-24)* -10.39 (0.40) -3.50 (0.41) -6.89 (-8.02, -5.76); p<0.0001** Key secondary endpoints: Assessed in a subset of patients with comorbid asthma or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-exacerbated respiratory disease Pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1 in liters)* 0.02 (0.04) 0.03 (0.04) -0.01 (-0.12, 0.11); p=0.9362

*LS mean change (SE) from baseline at Week 52 ** Denotes statistically significant at 0.01 level after adjustment for multiplicity. Unadjusted p-values are presented ***% patients from Kaplan Meier estimate (95% confidence interval) is provided for each treatment group, hazard ratio (95% confidence invterval) is presented for the difference vs placebo.

In patients with CRSwNP, TEZSPIRE had a safety profile consistent with its approved severe asthma indication.1,2 The most frequently reported adverse events for TEZSPIRE in the WAYPOINT trial were COVID-19, nasopharyngitis and upper respiratory tract infection.1

TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) U.S. Indication

TEZSPIRE is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

TEZSPIRE is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus.

TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko) Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions were observed in the clinical trials (e.g., rash and allergic conjunctivitis) following the administration of TEZSPIRE. Postmarketing cases of anaphylaxis have been reported. These reactions can occur within hours of administration, but in some instances have a delayed onset (i.e., days). In the event of a hypersensitivity reaction, consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient to determine whether to continue or discontinue treatment with TEZSPIRE.

Acute Asthma Symptoms or Deteriorating Disease

TEZSPIRE should not be used to treat acute asthma symptoms, acute exacerbations, acute bronchospasm, or status asthmaticus.

Abrupt Reduction of Corticosteroid Dosage

Do not discontinue systemic or inhaled corticosteroids abruptly upon initiation of therapy with TEZSPIRE. Reductions in corticosteroid dose, if appropriate, should be gradual and performed under the direct supervision of a physician. Reduction in corticosteroid dose may be associated with systemic withdrawal symptoms and/or unmask conditions previously suppressed by systemic corticosteroid therapy.

Parasitic (Helminth) Infection

It is unknown if TEZSPIRE will influence a patient’s response against helminth infections. Treat patients with pre-existing helminth infections before initiating therapy with TEZSPIRE. If patients become infected while receiving TEZSPIRE and do not respond to anti-helminth treatment, discontinue TEZSPIRE until infection resolves.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

The concomitant use of TEZSPIRE and live attenuated vaccines has not been evaluated. The use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided in patients receiving TEZSPIRE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥3%) are pharyngitis, arthralgia, and back pain.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no available data on TEZSPIRE use in pregnant women to evaluate for any drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Placental transfer of monoclonal antibodies such as tezepelumab-ekko is greater during the third trimester of pregnancy; therefore, potential effects on a fetus are likely to be greater during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Please see the full Prescribing Information including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products by clicking here.

About TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab-ekko)

TEZSPIRE is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants and other environmental insults. Specifically, TEZSPIRE targets and blocks TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and initiates an overreactive immune response to allergic, eosinophilic and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma.TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses and other airborne particles.

Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity.8,18 Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control.18-20 By working at the top of the cascade, TEZSPIRE helps stop inflammation at the source and has the potential to treat a broad population of severe asthma patients.10,18,21

TEZSPIRE is currently approved for the treatment of severe asthma in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and more than 50 countries across the globe.22-25 It is approved as a pre-filled, single-use pen and auto-injector for self-administration in the U.S. and Europe.22, 23

Beyond severe asthma and CRSwNP, TEZSPIRE is also in development for other potential indications including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).26,27 Regulatory filings for TEZSPIRE in CRSwNP are currently under review by regulatory authorities in multiple regions. In October 2021, tezepelumab was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of EoE. In July 2024, the U.S. FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tezepelumab for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients with moderate to very severe COPD characterised by an eosinophilic phenotype.

About Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP [nasal polyps])

CRSwNP is a complex inflammatory disorder characterized by persistent inflammation of the nasal mucosa accompanied by benign growths, called nasal polyps.Nasal polyps can block nasal passages and lead to breathing problems, difficulty in sense of smell, nasal discharge, facial pain, sleep disturbance and other adverse effects on quality of life.

Epithelial dysfunction and inflammation are important characteristics of chronic rhinosinusitis and impede the ability of the epithelium to act as a physical and immunological barrier against the external environment.9 Estimates suggest that up to 56% of patients with CRSwNP have comorbid asthma. Thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) is an epithelial cytokine that has been implicated in shared pathophysiological processes underlying severe asthma and CRSwNP.10,11

Current treatments for CRSwNP include intranasal and/or systemic corticosteroids, surgery and biologic medication.5,8,12-17

About the Phase 3 WAYPOINT Trial

WAYPOINT is a double-blind, multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tezepelumab in adults with severe CRSwNP.Participants received tezepelumab or placebo, administered via subcutaneous injection. The trial also included a post-treatment follow-up period of 12-24 weeks for participants who completed the 52-week treatment period.

The co-primary endpoints of the trial were change from baseline in total nasal polyp size, measured by the endoscopic total Nasal Polyp Score, and change from baseline in bi-weekly mean nasal congestion, measured by the participant-reported Nasal Congestion Score evaluated as part of the daily Nasal Polyposis Symptom Diary.3

Key secondary endpoints included loss of smell; improvement in disease-specific health-related quality of life as measured by SinoNasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) score; Lund-Mackay score; time to surgery decision and/or systemic corticosteroids for nasal polyposis; time to nasal polyposis surgery decision; time to systemic corticosteroids for nasal polyposis; Nasal Polyposis Symptom Diary total symptom score and pre-bronchodilator FEV1 in patients with comorbid asthma and aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease/NSAID-exacerbated respiratory disease (NSAID-ERD) at Week 52.3

About the Amgen and AstraZeneca Collaboration

North America

the United States

Canada

North America

In 2020, Amgen and AstraZeneca updated the 2012 collaboration agreement for TEZSPIRE. Both companies will continue to share costs and profits equally after payment by AstraZeneca of a mid-single-digit royalty to Amgen. AstraZeneca continues to lead development and Amgen continues to lead manufacturing. All aspects of the collaboration are under the oversight of joint governing bodies. Under the amended agreement, in, Amgen, as the principal, recognizes product sales of TEZSPIRE in, and AstraZeneca, as the principal, recognizes product sales of TEZSPIRE in. AstraZeneca leads commercialization for TEZSPIRE outside

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world’s toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what’s known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company and one of “America’s Best Large Employers” by Forbes, among other external recognitions. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Threads.

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd. or Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.), the performance of Otezla(apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), our acquisitions of Teneobio, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Inc., or Horizon Therapeutics plc (including the prospective performance and outlook of Horizon’s business, performance and opportunities, any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of such acquisition, and any projected impacts from the Horizon acquisition on our acquisition-related expenses going forward), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems on our business, outcomes, progress, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, preclinical results do not guarantee safe and effective performance of product candidates in humans. The complexity of the human body cannot be perfectly, or sometimes, even adequately modeled by computer or cell culture systems or animal models. The length of time that it takes for us to complete clinical trials and obtain regulatory approval for product marketing has in the past varied and we expect similar variability in the future. Even when clinical trials are successful, regulatory authorities may question the sufficiency for approval of the trial endpoints we have selected. We develop product candidates internally and through licensing collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures. Product candidates that are derived from relationships may be subject to disputes between the parties or may prove to be not as effective or as safe as we may have believed at the time of entering into such relationship. Also, we or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.

Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. There can be no guarantee that we will be able to realize any of the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities arising from the Horizon acquisition, and such benefits, synergies or opportunities may take longer to realize than expected. We may not be able to successfully integrate Horizon, and such integration may take longer, be more difficult or cost more than expected. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach of our information technology systems could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

Any scientific information discussed in this news release relating to new indications for our products is preliminary and investigative and is not part of the labeling approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the products. The products are not approved for the investigational use(s) discussed in this news release, and no conclusions can or should be drawn regarding the safety or effectiveness of the products for these uses.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Kate Meyer, 872-867-0754 (media)

Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media)

Justin Claeys, 805-313-9775 (investors)

References:

Lipworth, BJ, Han JK, et al. Tezepelumab in adults with severe, uncontrolled CRSwNP. N Engl J Med. 2025. Lipworth, BJ, Han JK, et al. Efficacy and safety of tezepelumab in adults with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps: results from the Phase 3 WAYPOINT Study. [Late breaking oral presentation]. Presented at the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology /World Allergy Organization Joint Congress 2025 (28 February – 03 March). Clinicaltrials.gov https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04851964 November 2024 . Bachert C, et al. Phenotypes and Emerging Endotypes of Chronic Rhinosinusitis. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract. 2016; 4 (4): 621-628. Del Toro E, Portela J. Nasal Polyps. [Updated 2023 Jul 31]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2024 Jan-. [Last accessed: February 2025 ]. Stevens WW, et al. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract. 2016; 4 (4): 565-572. Abdalla S, et al. Prevalence of sinonasal outcome test (SNOT-22) symptoms in patients undergoing surgery for chronic rhinosinusitis in the England and Wales National prospective audit. Clin Otolaryngol. 2012; 37 (4): 276-282. Chen S et al. Systematic literature review of the epidemiology and clinical burden of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. Curr Med Res Opin. 2020;36(11):1897-1911. Wynne M, et al. Contribution of epithelial cell dysfunction to the pathogenesis of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Am J Rhinol Allergy. 2019;33:782–790. Laidlaw TM, et al. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and asthma. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2021;9:1133–1141. Liao B, et al. Interaction of thymic stromal lymphopoietin, IL-33, and their receptors in epithelial cells in eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Allergy. 2015;70:1169–1180. Xolair (omalizumab) Summary of Product Characteristics; Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/xolair-epar-product-information_en.pdf February 2025 ]. Xolair (omalizumab) US prescribing information; Available at: https://www.gene.com/download/pdf/xolair_prescribing.pdf February 2025 . Nucala (mepolizumab) Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/nucala-epar-product-information_en.pdf February 2025 . Nucala (mepolizumab) US prescribing information; Available at: https:// www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/761122s006,125526s018lbl.pdf February 2025 . Dupixent (dupilumab) Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/dupixent-epar-product-information_en.pdf February 2025 . Dupixent (dupilumab) US prescribing information; Available at: https://www.regeneron.com/downloads/dupixent_fpi.pdf February 2025 . Corren J, et al. Tezepelumab in adults with uncontrolled asthma. N Engl J Med. 2017;377:936-946. Varricchi G, et al. Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Isoforms, Inflammatory Disorders, and Cancer. Front Immunol. 2018; 9: 1595. Li Y, et al. Elevated Expression of IL-33 and TSLP in the Airways of Human Asthmatics In Vivo: A Potential Biomarker of Severe Refractory Disease. J Immunol. 2018; 200: 2253–2262. Menzies-Gow A, et al. Tezepelumab in Adults and Adolescents with Severe, Uncontrolled Asthma. N Engl J Med. 2021;384:1800-1809. Tezspire (tezepelumab) US prescribing information. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2023/761224s003lbl.pdf November 2024 . Tezspire (tezepelumab) Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/tezspire-epar-product-information_en.pdf November 2024 . AstraZeneca plc. Tezspire approved in Japan for the treatment of severe asthma. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2022/tezspire-approved-in-japan-for-severe-asthma.html# November 2024 . Data on File. AstraZeneca. 2024. REF-251231. Clinicaltrials.gov. Tezepelumab COPD Exacerbation Study (COURSE) [Online]. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04039113 November 2024 . Clinicaltrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Tezepelumab in Patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis (CROSSING). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05583227?rank=1 November 2024 .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/positive-results-from-tezspire-tezepelumab-ekko-phase-3-waypoint-trial-highlight-rapid-sustained-effect-in-chronic-rhinosinusitis-with-nasal-polyps-302389322.html

SOURCE Amgen