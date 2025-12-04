PolyPid Announces Positive FDA Pre-NDA Meeting Minutes for D-PLEX₁₀₀ Supporting NDA Submission

NDA to be Submitted on a Rolling Basis, Beginning Early 2026

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it has received a formal pre-New Drug Application (“NDA”) meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) supporting the NDA submission of D-PLEX 100 , the Company’s lead product candidate for the prevention of surgical site infections in abdominal colorectal surgeries.

The FDA agreed that the Company’s existing clinical data package, including results from the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, appears adequate to support NDA submission and review. The FDA also agreed to a rolling NDA review, allowing PolyPid to submit the first completed sections in early 2026.

Based on the FDA’s Pre-NDA meeting written response, the Company concludes that the objectives of the pre-NDA meeting have been accomplished and has determined that the in-person meeting, originally scheduled for December 3, 2025, is no longer necessary.

"We are pleased with the pre-NDA meeting feedback we received from the FDA, which confirmed agreement on the content and format for our planned NDA submission, and appreciate the agency's collaborative engagement throughout this process," said Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid. "The agreement on the adequacy of the clinical data package for submission, combined with our Breakthrough Therapy designation, validates our regulatory strategy and keeps us firmly on track to bring this potentially transformative treatment to patients."



About D-PLEX 100

D-PLEX 100 , PolyPid’s lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent surgical site infections (“SSIs”). Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in a high local concentration of the drug for a period of 30 days for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 recently demonstrated positive results in the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, achieving a statistically significant 58% (p< 0.005) relative risk reduction in SSI incidence following abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. D-PLEX 100 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX 100 , PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.

Forward-looking Statements

