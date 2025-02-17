Pneuma Respiratory Advances Inhaled Therapeutics to Improve Respiratory Health

Starting with Reduced-Risk Nicotine

Expanding in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Therapeutic Areas

BOONE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pneuma Respiratory, a med-tech and pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing inhaled respiratory therapeutics, is introducing new transformational approaches to respiratory health to improve the standard of care for millions of patients worldwide. Focusing on treatments for smoking-related lung conditions, Pneuma has developed a novel aerosol generation technology that provides a more efficient way to deliver medication to the lungs.





Pneuma is accelerating its goal to improve respiratory health through the creation of strategic partnerships, aiming to rapidly deliver new solutions, at-scale, in the reduced-risk nicotine field. In addition, Pneuma has programs in developing treatments for conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), non-small cell lung cancer, and precancerous conditions. With 54 issued patents and over 100 pending applications, the company is actively securing its leadership in the field. Its breakthrough technology offers significant harm reduction opportunities in inhaled nicotine, while also demonstrating promising applications for respiratory treatments.

Disrupting the Market with Next-Generation Technology

For reduced-risk nicotine applications, Pneuma’s technology offers the benefits of:

Non-Heated Technology – Avoids thermal degradation byproducts such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and benzene, providing a cleaner, less harmful nicotine delivery.

– Avoids thermal degradation byproducts such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and benzene, providing a cleaner, less harmful nicotine delivery. Water-Based Solutions – Offers a more natural alternative to traditional inhalation methods, eliminating unnecessary chemical additives.

– Offers a more natural alternative to traditional inhalation methods, eliminating unnecessary chemical additives. Reduced Secondhand Nicotine Exposure – Designed to minimize the impact of nicotine on non-users.

For pharmaceutical applications, Pneuma’s technology offers the benefits of:

Ultra-Fine Droplet Precision – Precision control over sub-micron aerosol droplet size, allowing targeted delivery to different regions of the lung.

– Precision control over sub-micron aerosol droplet size, allowing targeted delivery to different regions of the lung. High Respirable Fractions – Exceeds 90% aerosol delivery to the lungs, thereby reducing the systemic dose required to achieve a given therapeutic effect.

– Exceeds 90% aerosol delivery to the lungs, thereby reducing the systemic dose required to achieve a given therapeutic effect. Fully Digital Breath-Actuated Delivery – Seamlessly delivers medications as patients breathe, improving ease of use, adherence, and comfort.

Partnerships and Licensing to Address Global Market Opportunities

Pneuma is prioritizing the reduced-risk nicotine market for its initial go-to-market strategy, aiming for the greatest global health impact while addressing a significant market opportunity. By accelerating the adoption of its life-saving technologies, the company has the potential to help move the world toward a smokeless future and save hundreds of millions of lives. To fast-track availability, Pneuma is partnering with global strategic partners in the reduced-risk nicotine product space, along with major healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in therapeutic areas.

“Our goal is to bring better treatment options to people who need them most,” said Eric Hunter, CEO and Co-Founder of Pneuma Respiratory. “Over the last year, we have significantly expanded our patent portfolio, refined our device and app designs, and strengthened our industry partnerships. We are committed to making a lasting impact on respiratory health.”

Impact on Global Health

Pneuma is preparing to release pivotal third-party study results that demonstrate the effectiveness of its non-heated reduced-risk nicotine product, including its ability to reduce harmful compounds and secondhand nicotine exposure. Beyond nicotine-related conditions, Pneuma’s inhaled therapeutics have broad potential in treating other lung diseases. With its fully digital technology, the company aims to improve treatment effectiveness while minimizing side effects.

