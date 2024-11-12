SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pluri Inc. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

November 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

HAIFA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR), a leading biotechnology company that offers cell-based solutions for various industries. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 9:00am - 9:30am ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51643

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Pluri Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Asia Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Brain shaped white jigsaw puzzle on blue background. Mental health and problems with memory.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Cuts Fiscal 2024 Guidance for Biogen-Partnered Leqembi as Sales Disappoint Analysts
November 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
China
AstraZeneca’s China Head Taken Into Custody by Chinese Authorities: Reports
November 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
China
Pfizer Makes $1B Commitment in China to Boost Innovation, Targets Chinese Market
November 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
China
AstraZeneca’s Stock Price Takes a Hit as China Chief Investigated for Insurance Fraud
November 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac