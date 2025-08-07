Pleno Inc. Announces First Commercial Agreement with Slopes Bio, Inc.

Slopes Bio to Utilize Pleno’s transformative RAPTOR instruments and consumables for processing more than 100,000 samples annually

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Genomics--Pleno Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company developing innovative multi-omic solutions, and Slopes Bio, Inc., an innovative high-complexity accredited laboratory, today announced a comprehensive commercial agreement in biological target detection and personalized health. The agreement marks the official commercial launch of Pleno’s RAPTOR™ instrument platform.

The two companies are collaborating closely on a pilot project to develop an extensible polygenic risk score panel for use in Slopes’ laboratory with more than 400 patient samples processed. Clinical data demonstrated the improved accuracy, target plexity and economics of Pleno’s proprietary Hypercoding™ technology when compared to existing solutions. A white paper with additional detail is to be published shortly.

Under the terms of the agreement, Slopes Bio will purchase up to five RAPTOR instruments and corresponding consumables sufficient to process more than 100,000 samples annually. The first two instruments will be deployed in Slopes' Utah-based production lab beginning later this month.

"This agreement with Slopes Bio helps bring to life our vision of AI-driven precision medicine at scale with RAPTOR," said Dr. Vik Vaz, CEO of Pleno. "An industry leader like Slopes Bio's deployment of multiple RAPTOR instruments in their production lab demonstrates both the commercial viability and the real-world scalability of our platform. Together, we're positioned to transform how the industry approaches high-throughput biological target detection."

The finalized collaboration also extends beyond the current planned instrument deployment. Pleno and Slopes will jointly develop multiple high-sample-volume applications to meet increasing market demand for high plexity, efficient, scalable solutions in personalized health and wellness testing.

"Pleno's RAPTOR technology aligns perfectly with our mission to empower health and wellness innovators with reliable, efficient laboratory services," said Justen Nadauld, CEO of Slopes Bio. "The performance improvements and cost efficiencies enabled by Hypercoding will allow us to scale our operations significantly while maintaining the quality standards our clients expect."

The August 2025 deployment positions both companies to capitalize on the growing demand for high-throughput biological analysis in personalized medicine.

About Pleno Inc.

Pleno Inc. is a San Diego-based biotechnology company developing the RAPTOR™ multi-omic instrument platform to revolutionize biological target detection. Powered by proprietary Hypercoding™ technology, able to detect up to 10,000 targets per sample, RAPTOR simplifies complex multi-omic workflows and delivers unprecedented improvements in performance, cost, and scalability across applications including oncology, pharmacogenomics, genotyping, proteomics, and agrigenomics. For more information visit the website https://plenoinc.com/.

About Slopes Bio, Inc.

Slopes Bio is a high-complexity, accredited laboratory that empowers health and wellness innovators with reliable, efficient, and actionable lab services. From custom assay development to end-to-end testing, kitting, and analytics, Slopes Bio brings personalized health solutions to life.

Media Contact:

Rachel Ford Hutman

Ford Hutman Media

Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

301-801-5540