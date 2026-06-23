PL BioScience Appoints Maik W. Jornitz to Board of Directors

Biopharmaceutical leader with nearly four decades of experience joins board as PL BioScience accelerates global growth

Aachen, Germany, 16 June 2026 – PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion and manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Maik W. Jornitz to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Maik brings an exceptional depth of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and global industry influence to the board, assets that are well-matched to PL BioScience's ambitions as it enters a new phase of accelerated development and expands its global footprint. Currently serving as Operating Advisor at AVANT BIO and Founder and Principal Consultant of BioProcess Resources LLC, he is a highly recognized figure in biopharmaceutical processing. His career spans nearly four decades, including 26 years at Sartorius, where he rose to Senior Vice President for Global Product and Marketing Management Bioprocess, and 10 years with G-CON Manufacturing Inc, in which he built and successfully sold the company.

A subject matter expert in sterilizing grade filtration, single-use bioprocesses, and aseptic processing, Maik has authored multiple landmark reference books on biopharmaceutical filtration and is a regular contributor to leading industry publications. He is the former Board Chair of the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information and education for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community. Maik received multiple awards and recognitions, including The Medicine Maker Power List. He currently serves on several additional boards and advisory bodies, including CleanSpace, DIANT Pharma, Sunflower Therapeutics, and Bondwell. Maik holds an M.Eng. in Bioengineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Hamburg, Germany.

"We are genuinely excited to welcome Maik to the PL BioScience board," said Hatim Hemeda, CEO of PL BioScience. "His expertise in bioprocessing, from filtration and single-use technologies to large-scale manufacturing strategy, is among the strongest in this industry. As we scale our operations and deepen our footprint in cell therapy and clinical applications, having a board member with Maik's track record and network will be invaluable. This appointment reflects our commitment to surrounding the company with the best minds in the field.”

Maik W. Jornitz added: "I have followed the progress of PL BioScience with great interest and have been consistently impressed by the quality of its scientific work, the strength of its leadership, and the clarity of its strategic vision. Human Platelet Lysate represents a key enabling technology for the advancement of next-generation cell therapies, and PL BioScience is uniquely positioned to be a leader in this rapidly growing field.

I am excited to join the Board and look forward to contributing my experience and perspective to support the management team as they continue to build on the company’s strong foundation, drive innovation, and expand its impact within the global biopharmaceutical industry."

About PL BioScience:

PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL, allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL. PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications – the ELAREM™ platform. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM™ ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs – from the lab to patients in need. PL BioScience is the only company worldwide holding a patent for the gamma-irradiation of HPL, covering the manufacturing process for ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS.

For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREM™ platform, visit: https://www.pl-bioscience.com/

About Human Platelet Lysate:

Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) is an innovative, human-derived cell culture supplement used to support the growth and expansion of cells in research and clinical development, particularly in cell therapy, stem cell, and regenerative medicine applications. It is produced from donated human blood platelets that are no longer suitable for transfusion and would otherwise be discarded – making it a sustainable and resource-efficient alternative to traditional cell culture supplements.

In cell culture, HPL provides essential growth factors and nutrients that promote healthy, robust cell proliferation. Compared to conventional products such as Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS), which is harvested from unborn calves, HPL delivers more consistent results in cell growth, is free from animal-derived pathogens, and aligns with the increasing demand for animal-free and ethically responsible laboratory practices.

ELAREM™, PL BioScience’s line of xeno-free HPL products, can be used from early-stage research to the production of cell-based therapies under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions for the treatment of patients.

Contact:

Dr. Hatim Hemeda, CEO

PL BioScience GmbH

+49(0)24195719-100

info@pl-bioscience.com

Media contact:

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Dr. Regina Lutz

+49 (0)89 210 228 0

U.S.: Catherine Featherston

+1-203-444-4393

E-Mail: plbioscience@mc-services.eu