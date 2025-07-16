Piccolo Medical, Inc. Receives FDA Clearance for 2nd Generation SmartPICC® technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolo Medical, Inc. (Piccolo), a leading innovator in vascular access technology, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its next-generation SmartPICC® Stylet and PM2+™ System. This significant achievement marks a major leap forward in safe, efficient, and cost-effective peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) placement, offering enhanced benefits for both patients and healthcare providers.

The SmartPICC® technology provides real-time, accurate bedside catheter tip confirmation for PICCs by leveraging the patient's cardiac electrical activity. This well-established technique eliminates the need for confirmatory chest X-rays, streamlining the PICC confirmation procedure and reducing potential delays in patient care. The SmartPICC® Stylet also incorporates Piccolo's proprietary ionic dilution technology for PICC navigation. This innovative feature provides clinicians with real-time guidance during catheter insertion, allowing for immediate detection of improper advancements through the vasculature.

"The landscape of PICC procedures in the U.S. has evolved, with catheter navigation systems becoming the undeniable standard of care," stated Augustus Shanahan, CEO of Piccolo Medical, Inc. "However, the widespread adoption of these systems has often come with a significant financial burden on our healthcare system. We are incredibly proud to introduce a comprehensive vascular access solution to the market that not only prioritizes patient safety and positive outcomes but also empowers hospitals to realize the true economic value of bedside PICC confirmation."

As part of its commercial strategy, Piccolo Medical has partnered with Spectrum Vascular as the exclusive North American distributor of the SmartPICC® system. Spectrum Vascular is a leading provider of vascular access and medication management solutions to hospitals across the country.

"At Spectrum Vascular, we are committed to always delivering leading vascular access solutions that improve outcomes and empower caregivers," said Ken Miller, CEO of Spectrum Vascular. "By integrating Piccolo's SmartPICC® navigation technology into our offering, we're helping clinicians achieve greater accuracy and efficiency at the bedside - reducing complications and improving care. It's one more way we're working toward a world with fewer complications and better patient outcomes."

Piccolo Medical is committed to advancing vascular access solutions that improve patient care and optimize healthcare delivery. The FDA clearance of the 2nd generation SmartPICC® System reinforces the company's position as a leader in innovative medical technology.

Piccolo Medical Inc. is a start-up medical device company located in San Francisco, CA. Piccolo was spun out of the Theranova medical device incubator and has been funded by private investors as well as prestigious grant awards from the National Institute of Health's National Institute of Aging. Piccolo received 510(k) clearance for the ECGuide™ Connector and PM2™ System in 2024.

Spectrum Vascular acquired the vascular access business of Cook Medical (2023) and Angiodynamics (2024). Continued innovation is at the heart of Spectrum Vascular's mission. By harnessing our deep industry expertise and the latest advancements in medical technology, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in vascular access solutions. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike, ensuring superior outcomes and transformative care experiences.

