Piccolo Medical, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement with Spectrum Vascular

January 13, 2025 | 
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolo Medical®, an emerging leader in catheter navigation devices for vascular access procedures, is proud to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Spectrum Vascular™, a leading provider of vascular access and medication management products designed to reduce healthcare acquired infections (“HAI”). Spectrum Vascular™ offers a diverse portfolio of venous catheters that leverage the Spectrum™ antimicrobial and BioFlo™ thrombus reduction technologies.

Under the partnership, Spectrum Vascular™ will serve as the sole distributor of the Piccolo Medical® catheter navigation and tip confirmation devices, including the ECGuide™ and SmartPICC® product lines. This collaboration is designed to expand the reach of these innovative and cost-effective technologies, ensuring broader access for vascular access professionals worldwide. The agreement is effective immediately and the companies will seek to expand commercialization of their suite of offerings in 2025.

“We are excited to partner with Spectrum Vascular™ as our exclusive distributor,” said Augie Shanahan, CEO of Piccolo Medical®. “By integrating our advanced catheter navigation technology with the state-of-the-art Spectrum Vascular™ catheter products, we aim to transform vascular access procedures, delivering enhanced accuracy, efficiency and cost savings to clinicians across the U.S. and abroad”

Chris Yamamoto, Board Member of Spectrum Vascular™ and Managing Partner of Event Capital Strategies, shared enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with Piccolo Medical® in support of innovative technologies that ensure professionals and patients have access to the most advanced tools to improve outcomes.”

About Piccolo Medical®

Piccolo Medical®, based in San Francisco, CA, is a pioneering medical device company spun out of the Theranova medical device incubator. Funded by private investors and prestigious grant awards from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging, Piccolo Medical received 510(k) clearance for its ECGuide™ technology in 2024. The company is dedicated to advancing vascular access technologies to improve clinical outcomes and streamline procedures.

