SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Phylex BioSciences demonstrates power of AI-derived mRNA nanoparticle vaccine technology by designing ready-to-manufacture Andes hantavirus vaccine in two days

May 13, 2026 | 
2 min read

DEL MAR, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylex Biosciences announces the first research project to develop an AI-derived mRNA nanoparticle vaccine against the Andes hantavirus, recently responsible for the infection outbreak in the cruise ship MV Hondius and the evacuation of its passengers in twelve different countries.

The Phylex mRNA nanoparticle vaccine technology was already demonstrated against two major viruses, SARS-CoV-2 in collaboration with the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Nipah virus in collaboration with scientists of the US Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. Phylex mRNA vaccines encode for a nanoparticle that displays 60 copies of an optimized antigen of the virus.

The Andes hantavirus, or ANDV, is a respiratory virus that is responsible for the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe cardiopulmonary disease with a fatality rate up to 50%. ANDV is transmitted to humans by persistently infected rodents in mountainous regions of Argentina and Chile and is also transmitted from person to person.

In this case the implementation of Phylex vaccine technology was uniquely accelerated by the latest AI deep learning tools applied to the design of antigens. The AI-derived optimized antigen is displayed on a nanoparticle that mimics the virus to elicit a strong and long-lasting immune response.

"It took us exactly two working days after the posting of the first sequence of the virus on board the ship by the Geneva University Hospitals to complete the design of a vaccine that can enter manufacturing and in vivo testing immediately. Our research program can respond quickly to this new health threat" said Pascal Brandys, co-founder and CEO of Phylex Biosciences. "Our technology of mRNA vaccine encoding for highly immunogenic nanoparticles is directly applicable to the Andes hantavirus."

"All our vaccines benefit from the combined advantages of AI-derived accelerated design, mRNA technology for speed of manufacturing and development, and the efficacy of a nanoparticle" Brandys continued. "Once again we demonstrate with the case of the Andes virus that our technology can uniquely respond to the continuously expanding threats from zoonotic viruses".

About Phylex BioSciences 

Founded at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by genomics pioneer Pascal Brandys and virologist Jens Herold, Phylex BioSciences is the first company to pursue the development of AI-derived mRNA nanoparticle vaccines against zoonotic viruses.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phylex-biosciences-demonstrates-power-of-ai-derived-mrna-nanoparticle-vaccine-technology-by-designing-ready-to-manufacture-andes-hantavirus-vaccine-in-two-days-302770495.html

SOURCE Phylex BioSciences

Southern California mRNA Vaccines
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Court Filed Bankruptcy 3d illustration
Earnings
Moderna beats revenue expectations with $389M, but litigation dogs earnings
May 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Conceptual origami paper plane pulling business finance growth chart line flying upwards on blue sky background.
Earnings
GSK’s Shingrix strategy shift drives sales beat even as vaccines slow
April 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Thumb up close-up in surgical, medical gloves, gesture, recommendation for a successful operation. Pink background.
Regulatory
Amid US ordeal, Moderna wins EU approval for flu/COVID-19 combo shot
April 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pruning tree branches. Gloved hands hold a branch and cutting shears, the gardener takes care of the park. Vector illustration.
Business
Takeda continues to prune partnerships, cuts ties with mRNA-targeting Veritas In Silico
April 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac