Phylex BioSciences demonstrates power of AI-derived mRNA nanoparticle vaccine technology by designing ready-to-manufacture Andes hantavirus vaccine in two days

DEL MAR, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylex Biosciences announces the first research project to develop an AI-derived mRNA nanoparticle vaccine against the Andes hantavirus, recently responsible for the infection outbreak in the cruise ship MV Hondius and the evacuation of its passengers in twelve different countries.

The Phylex mRNA nanoparticle vaccine technology was already demonstrated against two major viruses, SARS-CoV-2 in collaboration with the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Nipah virus in collaboration with scientists of the US Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. Phylex mRNA vaccines encode for a nanoparticle that displays 60 copies of an optimized antigen of the virus.

The Andes hantavirus, or ANDV, is a respiratory virus that is responsible for the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe cardiopulmonary disease with a fatality rate up to 50%. ANDV is transmitted to humans by persistently infected rodents in mountainous regions of Argentina and Chile and is also transmitted from person to person.

In this case the implementation of Phylex vaccine technology was uniquely accelerated by the latest AI deep learning tools applied to the design of antigens. The AI-derived optimized antigen is displayed on a nanoparticle that mimics the virus to elicit a strong and long-lasting immune response.

"It took us exactly two working days after the posting of the first sequence of the virus on board the ship by the Geneva University Hospitals to complete the design of a vaccine that can enter manufacturing and in vivo testing immediately. Our research program can respond quickly to this new health threat" said Pascal Brandys, co-founder and CEO of Phylex Biosciences. "Our technology of mRNA vaccine encoding for highly immunogenic nanoparticles is directly applicable to the Andes hantavirus."

"All our vaccines benefit from the combined advantages of AI-derived accelerated design, mRNA technology for speed of manufacturing and development, and the efficacy of a nanoparticle" Brandys continued. "Once again we demonstrate with the case of the Andes virus that our technology can uniquely respond to the continuously expanding threats from zoonotic viruses".

About Phylex BioSciences



Founded at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by genomics pioneer Pascal Brandys and virologist Jens Herold, Phylex BioSciences is the first company to pursue the development of AI-derived mRNA nanoparticle vaccines against zoonotic viruses.

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SOURCE Phylex BioSciences