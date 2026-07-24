Phlow Applauds New U.S. Government Investment in Advancing America’s Domestic Medicine Supply Chain

Founding member of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine celebrates Virginia-based End-to-End Commercialization Project as another step toward protecting America's medicine cabinet.

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based advanced pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to strengthening the nation's pharmaceutical supply chain and protecting America's medicine cabinet, today welcomed the Alliance for Building Better Medicine’s announcement of a $15.97 million investment from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to launch the End-to-End Commercialization Project, led by Civica, Inc.

The initiative marks another significant milestone for Virginia's Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Tech Hub and will establish an integrated domestic commercialization pathway connecting domestically sourced key starting materials, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, finished dose formulation and manufacturing, regulatory approval, and ultimately the delivery of medicines to patients.

As a founding member of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, Phlow will contribute its expertise in domestic API development and manufacturing alongside Civica, Occam Systems, and more than 55 public and private partners working together to strengthen America's pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

"This milestone reflects what becomes possible when organizations commit to solving challenges that no single company can solve alone," said Robby Demeria, Chief of Staff of Phlow Corp. and Founding Board Chair of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. "From the beginning, the Alliance has been built on the belief that lasting progress comes through collaboration. Today's announcement demonstrates how partners across industry, government, academia, and nonprofit organizations can work together to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and build a more resilient medicine supply chain."

The End-to-End Commercialization Project will initially focus on four essential sterile injectable medicines commonly used in emergency, anesthesia, and critical care settings. By connecting domestically sourced key starting materials, API manufacturing, finished dose formulation and manufacturing, regulatory approval, and commercialization through a coordinated national ecosystem, the project represents another important step toward strengthening America's ability to develop, commercialize, and manufacture medicines in the United States.

"Protecting America's medicine cabinet requires more than manufacturing excellence; it requires a resilient domestic ecosystem capable of developing, commercializing, manufacturing and storing the medicines Americans rely on," said Tim M. Mayleben, Chief Executive Officer of Phlow Corp. "This milestone demonstrates how sustained public-private partnerships can create lasting national capability. The work enabled through our partnership with HHS-ASPR helped establish critical domestic development and manufacturing infrastructure, and we're proud to apply those capabilities alongside our Alliance partners as we continue strengthening America's pharmaceutical supply chain and expanding the nation's ability to restore and maintain essential medicines from development to commercialization in the United States."

The announcement builds on years of public-private collaboration that have helped establish Virginia as the nation's leading hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. As a founding member of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, Phlow has helped support a collaborative model that brings together industry, government, academic, nonprofit, and workforce development partners to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. The End-to-End Commercialization Project represents another example of how that collaboration is translating into real-world manufacturing capabilities that strengthen supply chain resilience, support national preparedness, and expand America's ability to develop, commercialize, and manufacture medicines domestically.

About Phlow Corp.

Phlow Corp. is a U.S.-based advanced pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Certified B Corporation, purpose-built to strengthen America's medicine supply chain. Phlow applies advanced, technology-enabled development and manufacturing to bring essential medicines and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients to life on American soil.

Phlow's modern facilities in Virginia are designed for continuous, hybrid, and advanced batch manufacturing across the full product lifecycle, from development through commercial scale. The company supports national preparedness through programs such as the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Reserve (SAPIR), helping ensure critical ingredients and medicines remain available when they are needed most. By combining scientific rigor, advanced manufacturing, and a mission to protect America's medicine cabinet, Phlow is building a more secure and resilient domestic supply of medicines for the American people. For more information, visit phlow-usa.com.

CONTACT: Paul Spicer Phlow Corp. 804-503-9231 pspicer@phlow-usa.com Leslie Strickler Phlow Corp. 804-240-0807 lstrickler@phlow-usa.com