Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports 2025 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update

Recent Corporate Updates

PH-762 Clinical Progress

Capital Sourcing

Patent Portfolio Enhancement and Rationalization

Scientific News

Financial Results

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 4,618 $ 3,643 General and administrative 4,602 3,744 Total operating expenses 9,220 7,387 Operating loss (9,220 ) (7,387 ) Interest income, net 520 231 Other income, net 2 6 Net loss $ (8,698 ) $ (7,150 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (1.45 ) $ (9.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,984,017 787,466

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,031 $ 5,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 445 354 Total current assets 21,476 5,736 Property and equipment, net 11 2 Total assets $ 21,487 $ 5,738 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 435 $ 253 Accrued expenses 905 762 Total liabilities 1,340 1,015 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Series D Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding at each of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,617,250 and 1,733,717 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 - Additional paid-in capital 175,200 151,079 Accumulated deficit (155,054 ) (146,356 ) Total stockholders' equity 20,147 4,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,487 $ 5,738

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update."Final cohort results mark the culmination of a productive 2025 fiscal year for Phio," said Robert Bitterman, Present and CEO. "Concluding the Phase 1b study with favorable safety, tolerability and pathology data, advancing the CMC and toxicology initiatives while extending our cash runway into 2027 are noteworthy milestones on our continuing pathway to potential approval."PH-762 is currently being evaluated in a U.S. multi-center Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trial through the intratumoral injection of PH-762 for the treatment of patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. The trial (NCT 06014086) is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumorally injected PH-762, assess the tumor response, and determine the dose or dose range for continued study of PH-762. The study was fully enrolled in November 2025 with a total of 22 patients, 20 with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, one with melanoma and one with Merkel cell carcinoma. While final study data is pending formal analysis, an FDA submission intended to propose and seek guidance for next steps in clinical study design for PH-762 is targeted for the second quarter of 2026.In July 2025, Phio entered into a comprehensive drug substance development services agreement with a US manufacturer. The manufacturer will provide analytical and process development and cGMP manufacture of Phio's lead development compound PH-762. The cGMP material will support future pivotal clinical development of PH-762.In December 2025, Phio entered into a development services agreement with a US laboratory to conduct a non-clinical toxicology study, which is required by the FDA prior to commencing a pivotal human clinical trial for registration purposes.During 2025, Phio strengthened its balance sheet through a series of equity financings and warrant exercises that generated approximately $23.7 million in net proceeds. These transactions extended the Company's cash runway into the first half of 2027 and will support ongoing clinical development, operational requirements and strategic initiatives.Phio's patent portfolio includes 54 issued patents, 49 of which cover our INTASYL platform, and of those 27 cover immuno-oncology compounds and therapeutic uses. There are 20 pending patent applications, encompassing what we believe to be important new RNAi compounds and their use as therapeutics, chemical modifications of RNAi compounds that improve the compounds suitability for therapeutic uses and compounds directed to specific targets. The patents that may issue from these pending applications will, if issued, be set to expire between 2029 and 2044.During 2025, Phio presented new data on PH-762 at several conferences including American Academy of Cancer Research (AACR), Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), and at the Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS). The Company was also invited to present its Phase 1b clinical trial data for PH-762 at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in the Late-Breaking Research Session.At December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $21.0 million as compared with approximately $5.4 million at December 31, 2024.During the year ended December 31, 2025, we completed multiple financings generating total net proceeds of approximately $20.6 million after deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 27% as compared with the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to the advancement of our PH-762 clinical program, planning for an upcoming PH-762 toxicology study and higher employee compensation costs.General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 23% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to higher outsourced professional accounting and legal services and stock-based compensation costs.Net loss was approximately $8.7 million, or ($1.45) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared with a net loss of approximately $7.2 million, or ($9.08) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the changes in research and development and general and administrative expenses, as described above.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.