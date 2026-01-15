Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference January 21-22, 2026

Registration Link for Phio’s Presentation on Thursday, January 22 at 1:45 PM ET

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will present an update on the company's proprietary INTASYL siRNA technology and progress on the on-going clinical trial with lead compound PH-762 for treatment of skin cancers."All stakeholders and investors are invited to join the presentation and register for one-on-one meetings to learn more about Phio Pharmaceuticals in our continuing pursuit of innovative pathways towards a cancer free future using our INTASYL technology," stated Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Phio's presentation will begin at 1:45 PM ET on January 22, 2026 and can be accessed live here:Mr. Bitterman will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference, taking place on Wednesday Jan 21, 2026 8:30 AM ET through Thursday Jan 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC ,) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The ongoing Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit