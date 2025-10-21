Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Renmark Financial Communications Live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Registration Link Below for October 28, 2025 12 PM EST Presentation and Live Q&A

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will present an update on the company's proprietary INTASYL siRNA technology and progress on the on-going clinical trial with lead compound PH-762 for treatment of skin cancers. Recently, positive interim safety and efficacy results were reported in the on-going Phase 1b dose escalation clinical trial with the INTASYL compound PH-762 for the treatment of skin cancer.Phio's presentation and live Q&A will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

"All stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers are invited to join this event to learn more about Phio Pharmaceuticals and our continuing pursuit of innovative pathways towards a cancer free future using our INTASYL technology," stated Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.