Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Renmark Financial Communications Live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Live Presentation and Q&A: Thursday, May 28, 2026 12 PM EDT

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced today that Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will present an overview of the Company's INTASYLsiRNA platform, including its lead clinical candidate PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session."We look forward to participating in the Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow, where we will discuss why we believe INTASYL represents a differentiated and promising approach in immuno-oncology," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Phio's presentation and live Q&A will take place on Thursday May 28, 2026, at 12 PM EDT in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.A replay of the event may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website atPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsJames R. Kautz:Tel: (416)-644-2020 or (212)-812-7680To view the source version of this press release, please visit