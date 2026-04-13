Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces “Nobel Prize Winning Science Takes on Skin Cancer” in a Fireside Chat with Force Family Office on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat with Steven Saltzstein, CEO, Force Family Office. Joining them will be Dr. R. Todd Plott, Chief Medical Officer, Epiphany Dermatology and former consultant to the FDA who will provide additional insight on PH-762, an INTASYL compound, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer."We are excited to hold this fireside chat with Force Family Office. Dr. Plott will discuss why the INTASYL siRNA program represents a differentiated approach to immuno-oncology," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Phio's lead clinical candidate, PH-762, is being evaluated as an intratumoral therapy in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. In its Phase 1b trial, Phio has reported that 22 patients completed treatment across five dose-escalation cohorts, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. The Company has also reported a pathological response rate in cSCC across all dosing cohorts of approximately 65%, including an 85% pathological response (6 of 7 patients) in the highest-dose cohort.Phio has indicated that FDA engagement regarding next-stage clinical development is targeted for the second quarter of 2026 and has reported cash and cash equivalents projected to sustain operations into the first half of 2027.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,FORCE works with Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, their Foundations, and Endowments by introducing them to leaders of privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage and public companies looking for open market buyers. FORCE is constantly bringing unique opportunities and information to their community of investors. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings family offices, UHNW individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsHarvey Briggs608-361-8092To view the source version of this press release, please visit