Pharvaris to Present Clinical Data at the ACAAI 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for oral presentation and six for poster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting to be held from November 6-10, in Orlando, Florida.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ACAAI 2025, Orlando, Florida, November 6-10, 2025.

Oral Presentations

Title: Clinical Validation of a Kinin Biomarker Assay to Characterize Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, November 8, 4:43 p.m. ET

Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, November 8, 4:53 p.m. ET





Poster Presentations

Title: Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improved Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 7, 2:35 p.m. ET

Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: RAPIDe-2 Results

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 7, 2:35 p.m. ET

Title: Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in Hereditary Angioedema: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis

Presenter: Mark D. Scarupa, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 7, 4:35 p.m. ET

Title: Durability of Response to Single Dose Oral Deucrictibant for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Presenter: Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 7, 5:05 p.m. ET

Title: Outcomes of Deucrictibant-Treated Upper Airway and Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: RAPIDe-2 Part A Results

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 7, 5:20 p.m. ET

Title: Sustained Therapeutic Exposure with Once-Daily Oral Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Presenter: Zhi-Yi Zhang, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 7, 5:35 p.m. ET





The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

