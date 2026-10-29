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Pharvaris to Present Clinical and Real-World Data at the ACAAI 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting

October 29, 2026 | 
2 min read

Pivotal, Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 data selected for late-breaking oral presentation on Saturday, November 14

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and five abstracts for poster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held November 12-16, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Among the accepted presentations, data from the pivotal Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 study of oral deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prophylaxis of HAE attacks will be featured in a late-breaking oral presentation.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

  • Title: Early and Sustained Effects of Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
    Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.
    Format: Poster Presentation
    Date, time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 5:05 p.m. MST (7:05 p.m. EST)
  • Title: Economic Burden and Treatment Patterns Among Individuals With Hereditary Angioedema: a U.S. Closed Claims Analysis
    Presenter: Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., MPH
    Format: Poster Presentation
    Date, time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:45 p.m. MST (2:45 p.m. EST)
  • Title: Oral Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: The Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 Trial
    Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.
    Format: Oral Presentation
    Date, time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 5:33 p.m. MST (7:33 p.m. EST)
  • Title: Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Final Results From the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension
    Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.
    Format: Poster Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 11:45 a.m. MST (1:45 p.m. EST)
  • Title: Clinical Cardiovascular Safety Evaluation of Oral Deucrictibant
    Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.
    Format: Poster Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:15 p.m. MST (2:15 p.m. EST)
  • Title: Evaluation of Safety Margins and Response to Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule Combined With Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet
    Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.
    Format: Poster Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:30 p.m. MST (2:30 p.m. EST)


The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris’ aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacy™, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

CONTACT: Contact
Maggie Beller
Vice President, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications
maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

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