Pharvaris to Present Clinical and Real-World Data at the ACAAI 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting

Pivotal, Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 data selected for late-breaking oral presentation on Saturday, November 14

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and five abstracts for poster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting , to be held November 12-16, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Among the accepted presentations, data from the pivotal Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 study of oral deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prophylaxis of HAE attacks will be featured in a late-breaking oral presentation.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Early and Sustained Effects of Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 5:05 p.m. MST (7:05 p.m. EST)

Title: Economic Burden and Treatment Patterns Among Individuals With Hereditary Angioedema: a U.S. Closed Claims Analysis

Presenter: Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., MPH

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:45 p.m. MST (2:45 p.m. EST)

Title: Oral Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: The Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 Trial

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 5:33 p.m. MST (7:33 p.m. EST)

Title: Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Final Results From the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 11:45 a.m. MST (1:45 p.m. EST)

Title: Clinical Cardiovascular Safety Evaluation of Oral Deucrictibant

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:15 p.m. MST (2:15 p.m. EST)

Title: Evaluation of Safety Margins and Response to Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule Combined With Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:30 p.m. MST (2:30 p.m. EST)



The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations .

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris’ aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacy™, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

CONTACT: Contact Maggie Beller Vice President, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications maggie.beller@pharvaris.com