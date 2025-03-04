Pharvaris to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced that its management will participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025, taking place from March 10-12, 2025, at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami, FL. Details are as follows:

Format: Fireside Chat Representative: Berndt Modig, CEO of Pharvaris Date & Time: Monday, March 10, 9:20 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. The audio replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of an oral therapy to prevent and treat HAE attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

CONTACT: Contact Maggie Beller Executive Director, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications maggie.beller@pharvaris.com