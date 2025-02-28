SUBSCRIBE
Pharming Group to participate in March 2025 investor conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 28, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conference in the month of March:

  • 37th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA, USA, March 16-18, 2025
    Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, and Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Monday, March 17 at 01:30pm PT/21:30 CET.

For more information about this conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Roth representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

