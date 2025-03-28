SUBSCRIBE
Pharming Group to participate in April 2024 investor conferences

March 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

Leiden, the Netherlands, March 28, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:

  • Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2025, Amsterdam, NL, April 2-3, 2025
  • 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 7-10, 2025
    Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Tuesday, April 8 at 10:15 am ET/16:15CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Van Lanschot Kempen or Needham representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

